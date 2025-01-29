George R.R. Martin proclaims to love A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms after watching all six episodes

The Game of Thrones creator who has been vocal about faulty adaptation in the past professes his deep admiration for the upcoming prequel.

Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin has recently admitted that he may never get to finish The Winds of Winter. “Unfortunately, I am 13 years late,” Martin told THR. “Every time I say that, I’m [like], ‘How could I be 13 years late?’ I don’t know, it happens a day at a time. But that’s still a priority, and I do hope to visit it. A lot of people are already writing obituaries for me. [They’re saying] ‘Oh, he’ll never be finished.’ Maybe they’re right. I don’t know. I’m alive right now! I seem pretty vital!“

According to Deadline, Martin has seen all of the Game of Thrones prequel, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, and has professed his love for it. Martin would post on his personal blog,

I’ve seen all six episodes now (the last two in rough cuts, admittedly), and I loved them. Dunk and Egg have always been favorites of mine, and the actors we found to portray them are just incredible.”

Martin continued, “The rest of the cast are terrific as well. Wait until you guys meet the Laughing Storm. and Tanselle Too-Tall.” Set between House of the Dragon and Game of Thrones, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is based on the novellas collectively known as The Tales of Dunk and Egg. Martin assured his readers, “It’s as faithful as adaptation as a reasonable man could hope for (and you all know how incredible reasonable I am on that particular subject). Viewers who are looking for action, and more action, and only action… well, this one may not satisfy you.”

He continues to write, “There’s a huge fight scene here, as exciting as anyone could ask for, but there are no dragons this time around, no huge battles, no white walkers… this is a character piece, and its focus is on duty and honor, on chivalry and all it means.”

The synopsis of the show reads, “Set ninety years before Game of Thrones, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms follows Dunk, a squire who takes on the mantle of Ser Duncan the Tall when he takes the armor of a dead knight. Dunk is followed by Egg, a young boy who serves as his squire and accompanies him on his misadventures involving a love interest named Tanselle and the Targaryen clan chasing them. The Dunk and Egg tales have a considerably lighter tone while still keeping the same style as the Game of Thrones series.”