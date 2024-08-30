George R.R. Martin vows to reveal “everything that’s gone wrong” with House of the Dragon after a dismal Season 2 finale

George R.R. Martin, your favorite character slayer and Elden Ring lore creator is taking time away from not finishing The Winds of Winter to air his grievances concerning HBO’s House of the Dragon. In a new blog post on his official website, Martin said he’d reveal “everything that’s gone wrong” with House of the Dragon, the latest live-action series set in the Game of Thrones universe. Martin co-created the show and is an executive producer, with the series based on his novel Fire and Blood.

Martin is taking umbrage with House of the Dragon’s latest season, particularly the Season 2 finale. Teasing a collection of critical posts on his blog, Martin wrote, “Do not look forward to other posts I need to write, about everything that’s gone wrong with HOUSE OF THE DRAGON…but I need to do that too, and I will. Not today, though.”

Martin adds, “This has not been a good year for anyone, with war everywhere and fascism on the rise… and on a more personal level, I have had a pretty wretched year as well, one full of stress, anger, conflict, and defeat. I need to talk about some of that, and I will, I will…”

Instead of rushing his upcoming posts out the door and giving his audience the wrong impression, Martin explained that he’s taking his time because he’s been traveling and wants to choose his comments carefully. It’s not all bad, though. Martin noted a “great” dragon battle in House of the Dragon Season 2, saying the team at HBO “knocked this one out of the castle.”

In contrast, Martin says House of the Dragon uses an incorrect sigil for the House Targaryen, using a four-legged dragon instead of the two-legged creature featured in the book. “They went with the bad sigil rather than the good one,” Martin wrote. “That sound you heard was me screaming, ‘No, no, no.’ Those damned extra legs have even wormed their way onto the covers of my books, over my strenuous objections.”

After reading Martin’s initial complaint about what HBO got wrong with House of the Dragon, fans are curious to learn about Martin’s other qualms with the adaptation. While extra legs on a dragon could feel like small potatoes to us, Martin is clearly affronted by his creation getting misrepresented. Woof. I wonder what he thinks of the final season of Game of Thrones, an event that almost tarnished the GOT brand in one fell swoop.

Did you watch the Season 2 finale for House of the Dragon? What other problems do you suspect Martin has with the show? Let us know in the comments section below.