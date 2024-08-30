George R.R. Martin vows to reveal “everything that’s gone wrong” with House of the Dragon after a dismal Season 2 finale

George R.R. Martin says he’ll reveal his nitpicks about the second season of HBO’s House of the Dragon soon.

By
House of the Dragon, Season 2, finale, George R.R. Martin

George R.R. Martin, your favorite character slayer and Elden Ring lore creator is taking time away from not finishing The Winds of Winter to air his grievances concerning HBO’s House of the Dragon. In a new blog post on his official website, Martin said he’d reveal “everything that’s gone wrong” with House of the Dragon, the latest live-action series set in the Game of Thrones universe. Martin co-created the show and is an executive producer, with the series based on his novel Fire and Blood.

Martin is taking umbrage with House of the Dragon’s latest season, particularly the Season 2 finale. Teasing a collection of critical posts on his blog, Martin wrote, “Do not look forward to other posts I need to write, about everything that’s gone wrong with HOUSE OF THE DRAGON…but I need to do that too, and I will. Not today, though.”

Martin adds, “This has not been a good year for anyone, with war everywhere and fascism on the rise… and on a more personal level, I have had a pretty wretched year as well, one full of stress, anger, conflict, and defeat. I need to talk about some of that, and I will, I will…”

Instead of rushing his upcoming posts out the door and giving his audience the wrong impression, Martin explained that he’s taking his time because he’s been traveling and wants to choose his comments carefully. It’s not all bad, though. Martin noted a “great” dragon battle in House of the Dragon Season 2, saying the team at HBO “knocked this one out of the castle.”

In contrast, Martin says House of the Dragon uses an incorrect sigil for the House Targaryen, using a four-legged dragon instead of the two-legged creature featured in the book. “They went with the bad sigil rather than the good one,” Martin wrote. “That sound you heard was me screaming, ‘No, no, no.’ Those damned extra legs have even wormed their way onto the covers of my books, over my strenuous objections.”

After reading Martin’s initial complaint about what HBO got wrong with House of the Dragon, fans are curious to learn about Martin’s other qualms with the adaptation. While extra legs on a dragon could feel like small potatoes to us, Martin is clearly affronted by his creation getting misrepresented. Woof. I wonder what he thinks of the final season of Game of Thrones, an event that almost tarnished the GOT brand in one fell swoop.

Did you watch the Season 2 finale for House of the Dragon? What other problems do you suspect Martin has with the show? Let us know in the comments section below.

Source: georgerrmartin.com
Tags: ,
icon More TV News
Dead Boy Detectives, cancelled
Dead Boy Detectives cancelled at Netflix after one season
George R.R. Martin vows to reveal “everything that’s gone wrong” with House of the Dragon after a dismal Season 2 finale
Joe Ledger, Chad Stahelski
Chad Stahelski developing Joe Ledger TV series based on Jonathan Maberry’s novels
Katja Herbers summons newfound enthusiasm to renew Evil after Stephen King praises the wonderfully wacky series
View All

About the Author

8610 Articles Published
facebook

Born and raised in New York, then immigrated to Canada, Steve Seigh has been a JoBlo.com editor, columnist, and critic since 2012. He started with Ink & Pixel, a column celebrating the magic and evolution of animation, before launching the companion YouTube series Animation Movies Revisited. He's also the host of the Talking Comics Podcast, a personality-driven audio show focusing on comic books, film, music, and more. You'll rarely catch him without headphones on his head and pancakes on his breath.

Latest House of the Dragon News

Latest TV News

TV Reviews

Disclaimer TV Review

Cate Blanchett and Alfonso Cuaron team for an emotionally brutal thriller about betrayal and revenge.

TV Reviews

Kaos TV Review

A blasphemously brilliant modern retelling of Greek mythology starring Jeff Goldblum and Janet McTeer.

Load more articles