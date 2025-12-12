HBO Max releases a teaser trailer for their 2026 programming slate

We don’t know what the future holds for the HBO Max streaming service, since it’s owned by Warner Bros., which was just acquired by streaming powerhouse Netflix – but they clearly don’t expect the Netflix deal to disrupt their 2026 programming slate in any significant way. HBO Max has just released a teaser trailer that showcases the lineup of original series and documentaries that will be premiering throughout the next year. A press release notes that “the spot underscores HBO Max’s commitment to delivering high quality, must-see stories that inspire, entertain, and spark conversations around the globe. With a 2026 slate that champions originality and diverse voices, HBO Max reaffirms its dedication to bringing audiences together through content that is unforgettable and unparalleled.” You can watch the teaser trailer in the embed above.

The Lineup

Here’s the list of titles that are promoted in the teaser trailer, in order of appearance:

House of the Dragon Season 3, HBO Original Drama Series, debuts summer 2026

Euphoria Season 3, HBO Original Drama Series, debuts in April

Industry Season 4, HBO Original Drama Series, debuts January 11

The Pitt Season 2, Max Original Drama Series, debuts January 8

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, HBO Original Drama Series, debuts January 18

DTF St. Louis, HBO Original Limited Series, debuts in 2026

The Comeback Season 3, HBO Original Comedy Series, debuts in March

Rooster, HBO Original Comedy Series, debuts in March

Mel Brooks: The 99 Year Old Man!, HBO Original Two-Part Documentary, debuts in 2026

Untitled Larry David Project, HBO Original Limited Series, debuts in 2026

Half Man, HBO Original Limited Drama Series, debuts in 2026

Hacks Season 5, Max Original Comedy Series, debuts in 2026

Stuart Fails to Save the Universe, Max Original Comedy Series, debuts in 2026

The Gilded Age Season 4, HBO Original Drama Series, debuts in 2026

War, HBO Original Series, debuts in 2026

Dune: Prophecy Season 2, HBO Original Drama Series, debuts in 2026

Lanterns, HBO Original Drama Series, debuts in 2026

Some of the imagery seen in the teaser trailer has been seen before, but it does contain never-before-seen footage from House of the Dragon, Euphoria, DTF St. Louis, The Comeback, Rooster, Mel Brooks: The 99 Year Old Man!, Half Man, Stuart Fails to Save the Universe, War, Dune: Prophecy, Lanterns, and the untitled Larry David project.

