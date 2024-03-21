Sleeping Dogs Review

PLOT: An ex-homicide detective (Russell Crowe) with memory loss is forced to solve a brutal murder, only to uncover chilling secrets from his forgotten past.

REVIEW: Russell Crowe has been in a bit of a career resurgence lately so I’ve been pretty excited whenever a new film of his releases. No matter the quality of the film, Crowe himself tends to be can’t miss. And that’s usually because he’s playing some eccentric character, that stands out against his more bland surroundings. Thankfully with the likes of Karen Gillan and Tommy Flanagan showing up, Crowe doesn’t have to carry the entire film himself. But I definitely recommend checking your brain at the door.

In Sleeping Dogs, Crowe plays retired detective Roy Freeman as he deals with Alzheimer’s. Things get even more complicated as a case from his past springs back up, with it seeming more and more likely that they got the wrong man. With the innocent man set to be executed for his alleged crime, Roy has to push past the challenges of his crumbling memory. So he sets out on a path to discover what really happened all those years ago.

Crowe’s Alzheimer’s is a key component of the storytelling, with various events coming back to him in waves. I’d argue that they don’t always handle it in a sensitive manner but it’s fun. There are moments of the story where it feels like his memory loss is simply a plot point to add intrigue. The opening of the film shows that he’s really struggling, with notes placed all over his house to help guide him with his everyday life. He’s put on a medication that helps restore his brain synapses and improves his memory.

Sleeping Dogs can feel a bit all over the place, narratively. The first act feels entirely separate from the rest of the film. Then there are these long stretches where characters are telling their sides and it feels rather disconnected, especially since Crowe’s presence here is lacking. One of the dumber elements of the story is that Roy is a retired cop with Alzheimer’s and alcohol issues. So why on earth does he have so much access to police resources and witnesses? He’s essentially treated like he’s an active-duty detective.

Karen Gillan’s role is one that plays with duality and manipulation. I could be wrong but I felt like Gillan was bringing a bit of Elizabeth Holmes to the Laura Baines character. However, she may just be the inspiration for most actors going into roles like this. My favorite was Tommy Flanagan’s Jimmy Remis who plays with audience expectation throughout. His arc is very satisfying and went in a direction I wasn’t expecting.

The third act involves a pretty big twist that I could see dividing audiences. I found myself very intrigued by the journey, so it mostly worked for me. Sure, it’s a bit ludicrous but I can always appreciate a decently thought-out twist ending. And there’s an effort at being clever, even if it may elicit some eye rolls. I think it’s important to go into Sleeping Dogs with the right mindset as I wouldn’t deem this high art. But it does provide some entertainment during its near two hour runtime. The mystery is a little telegraphed but the execution works well. I enjoyed watching Crowe solve this mystery and the big finale felt straight out of the 90s. And every actor seems to know the kind of movie they’re in.

