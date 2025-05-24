Sydney Sweeney teases “unhinged” Euphoria season 3

It may have taken longer than expected, but production finally kicked off on Euphoria season 3 earlier this year, and Sydney Sweeney has teased that it’s the most “unhinged” season yet.

Sweeney recently chatted with Empire, who asked her about returning to Cassie Howard after three years away. “ I have such a spot in my heart for Cassie, and I hold her really close and dear, ” she said. “ She is crazy. She makes so many mistakes. She’s flawed on so many levels, but she does it all from a place of love. It could be a sad version of love, as well. It’s so much fun to play a character that is as crazy as she is. Sam [Levinson] is such a brilliant filmmaker to work with, because I’ll read something, then I’ll call him, and I’m like, ‘Let’s go crazier.’ And he’s like, ‘I’m all in.’ And this season is unhinged. “

Although Sweeney had been acting for a decade before Euphoria, Cassie is the role that put her on the map. “ It definitely changed my life, yeah. I think that with the amount of access, with social media, and how much content gets put out there of Cassie, ” she said. “ People do have a hard time separating actors from their characters, and especially someone like Cassie, where she is hated and she’s loved, but she’s definitely a complicated character. And so I think that that could confuse people, for sure. But if they’re hating me for decisions that my character is making, then I’m playing the character correctly. “

While we don’t know much about the new season, we do know that it will feature a time jump, which will move the characters out of high school. Zendaya addressed the time jump late last year, saying, “ It’s important because there’s only so much high school drama you can deal with. ‘And then she cheats on her boyfriend again!’ “

She continued, “ I don’t actually know much about what is happening. I don’t quite know exactly what the season is going to look like, but I do know that the time jump is happening. “It will be fascinating to see and understand these characters outside of the context of high school and how all the stuff that we saw when they were kids and they were in high school affects the adulthood they have and who they become in a much bigger world. I’ll be interested to see what happens too. ” The third season of Euphoria is expected to debut next year.

Sweeney has plenty of projects on the horizon, including Echo Valley with Julianne Moore, which will debut on Apple TV+ on June 13. She also stars alongside Amanda Seyfried and Brandon Sklenar in Paul Feig’s The Housemaid, which will hit theaters on December 25. Sweeney also plays Christy Martin in a biopic about the famed professional boxer.