TV News

Sydney Sweeney teases “unhinged” Euphoria season 3

By
Posted 59 minutes ago
Sydney Sweeney, Euphoria season 3Sydney Sweeney, Euphoria season 3

It may have taken longer than expected, but production finally kicked off on Euphoria season 3 earlier this year, and Sydney Sweeney has teased that it’s the most “unhinged” season yet.

Sweeney recently chatted with Empire, who asked her about returning to Cassie Howard after three years away. “I have such a spot in my heart for Cassie, and I hold her really close and dear,” she said. “She is crazy. She makes so many mistakes. She’s flawed on so many levels, but she does it all from a place of love. It could be a sad version of love, as well. It’s so much fun to play a character that is as crazy as she is. Sam [Levinson] is such a brilliant filmmaker to work with, because I’ll read something, then I’ll call him, and I’m like, ‘Let’s go crazier.’ And he’s like, ‘I’m all in.’ And this season is unhinged.

Although Sweeney had been acting for a decade before Euphoria, Cassie is the role that put her on the map. “It definitely changed my life, yeah. I think that with the amount of access, with social media, and how much content gets put out there of Cassie,” she said. “People do have a hard time separating actors from their characters, and especially someone like Cassie, where she is hated and she’s loved, but she’s definitely a complicated character. And so I think that that could confuse people, for sure. But if they’re hating me for decisions that my character is making, then I’m playing the character correctly.

Related
Euphoria: Sharon Stone joins season 3 of the acclaimed HBO series

While we don’t know much about the new season, we do know that it will feature a time jump, which will move the characters out of high school. Zendaya addressed the time jump late last year, saying, “It’s important because there’s only so much high school drama you can deal with. ‘And then she cheats on her boyfriend again!’

She continued, “I don’t actually know much about what is happening. I don’t quite know exactly what the season is going to look like, but I do know that the time jump is happening. “It will be fascinating to see and understand these characters outside of the context of high school and how all the stuff that we saw when they were kids and they were in high school affects the adulthood they have and who they become in a much bigger world. I’ll be interested to see what happens too.” The third season of Euphoria is expected to debut next year.

Sweeney has plenty of projects on the horizon, including Echo Valley with Julianne Moore, which will debut on Apple TV+ on June 13. She also stars alongside Amanda Seyfried and Brandon Sklenar in Paul Feig’s The Housemaid, which will hit theaters on December 25. Sweeney also plays Christy Martin in a biopic about the famed professional boxer.

Source: Empire
Tags: ,

About the Author

Kevin Fraser
News Editor
10,843 Articles Published

Favorite Movies: Alien, The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford, read more Braveheart, The Bridge on the River Kwai, City of God, Cloud Atlas, Creature from the Black Lagoon, The Edge, The Fifth Element, Galaxy Quest, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, The Godfather Parts I & II, Goodfellas, The Good the Bad and the Ugly, Gladiator, Lawrence of Arabia, The Lord of the Rings Trilogy, The Magnificent Seven, Monty Python and the Holy Grail, Perfume: The Story of a Murderer, The Prestige, Prisoners, Psycho, Raiders of the Lost Ark, Rear Window, The Shining, Sorcerer, The Talented Mr. Ripley, There Will be Blood, The Treasure of the Sierra Madre, Zodiac

Likes: Drawing, cooking, watching movies, trying and failing to come up with read more more items for my likes list.

Latest Euphoria: Season 1 News

See More

Latest TV News

The FX on Hulu series Alien: Earth, which will premiere this summer and is set before the first Alien, has unveiled a few new imagesAlien: Earth new images

Horror Movie News

Alien: Earth unveils a few new images

Posted 8 hours ago
The FX on Hulu series Alien: Earth, which will premiere this summer and is set before the first Alien, has unveiled a few new images
Load more articles

Shop Merch

Top 10 Movies

  1. Superman
  2. The Naked Gun (2025)
  3. Ballerina
  4. F1
  5. 28 Years Later
  6. Jurassic World: Rebirth
  7. The Fantastic Four: First Steps
  8. Nobody 2
  9. Karate Kid: Legends
  10. M3GAN 2.0

Breaking News