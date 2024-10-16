Sydney Sweeney shows off her bulging biceps and wavy mullet while playing boxer Christy Martin in an upcoming biopic

Sydney Sweeney gives us a ticket to the gun show by showing off her newly minted bulk for the upcoming Christy Martin biopic.

Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria, Anyone But You, Immaculate) could not be farther away from playing the demure Julia Cornwall in Sony’s Madame Web than in the latest behind-the-scenes pics from her upcoming Christy Martin biopic. In the photos, Sweeney sports a ’90s mullet while giving us a front-row seat to her impressive gun show. As she curls her bicep for the camera, Sweeney smiles brightly, knowing her training to play the former boxer is paying off.

“Well the cat’s out of the bag thanks to some paps in bushes so here’s a little BTS from my film I’m working on right now,” Sweeney wrote on Instagram.

David Michod directs the untitled Christy Martin sports biopic he co-wrote with Mirrah Foulkes. The project charts Martin’s rise to become the most iconic boxer of the 1990s. Dubbed the “female Rocky” by producers, the untitled film follows Martin as she makes a name for herself in the squared circle.

Martin’s life changed dramatically in 1989 when she met her manager and later husband, Jim Martin. Her career blew up when she signed with fight promoter Don King, leading to an iconic cover story for Sports Illustrated. Known for her fighting prowess, stand-out beauty, and charismatic ways, Martin gained a significant fanbase on her way to becoming the welterweight champion. Sadly, like many athletes, Martin struggled behind the scenes with personal demons, toxic relationships, and an attempt to end her life.

In 2010, Christy survived an attempted murder when her husband, James Martin, stabbed her multiple times and shot her at their Florida home. By some miraculous grace, Christy survived. In 2021, James Martin was convicted of second-degree murder and sentenced to 25 years in prison.

“Over the past few months, I’ve been immersed in training to bring to life the story of an incredible woman — a true champion who fought battles both inside and outside the ring,” Sweeney wrote. “Her journey is a testament to resilience, strength, and hope, and I’m honored to step into her shoes to share her powerful story with you all. more to come soon 🙂 CHRISTY MARTIN.”

Ben Foster plays James Martin in the untitled Christy Martin biopic, with Merritt Weaver, Katy O’Brien, Ethan Embry, Jess Gabor, Chad L. Coleman, and Tony Cavalero filling out the main cast.

Sweeney’s newly minted physique is impressive. As the son of a personal trainer and former bodybuilder, I know hard work and dedication in the gym when I see it. Christy Martin’s complicated tale should allow Sweeney to flex her drama muscles, and we can’t wait to see it.