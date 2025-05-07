Movie Trailers

Sydney Sweeney and Julianne Moore know where the bodies are buried in the trailer for Apple TV+’s Echo Valley

Parents often say they’d do anything for their children. Would they help them hide a body? What if the situation spirals out of control and the truth threatens to bubble to the surface? Would they remain the dutiful parent or start to see the problem for what (or who) it truly is? Today, Apple TV+ is debuting a trailer for Echo Valley, a chilling thriller directed by Michael Pearce (Beast, Encounter, Keeping Up with the Joneses), starring Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria, Anyone But You, Immaculate), Julianne Moore (Kingsman: The Golden Circle, The Big Lebowski, The Kids Are All Right), and Fiona Shaw (Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, Bad Sisters, Killing Eve).

In Echo Valley, Moore plays Kate Garrett, a woman recovering from a personal tragedy while boarding and training horses at Echo Valley Farm, twenty-two remote, Bob Ross painting-worthy acres in Southeastern Pennsylvania. In the middle of the night, Kate’s recalcitrant daughter, Claire (Sweeney), is covered in blood at her doorstep beside herself. As an unexpected guest shatters Kate’s quiet recovery, things quickly spiral out of control.

Scott Free’s Ridley Scott produces Echo Valley, and Michael Pruss, Ingelsby, and Kevin Walsh produce through The Walsh Company. Pruss and Ingelsby collaborated on the script, creating a twisty thriller fueled by familial blood and self-sacrifice. Scott Greenberg, Scott Free’s Rebecca Feuer, and Nicole Jordan-Webber executive produce. Erika Olde and Sam Roseme will also executive produce courtesy of Black Bicycle Entertainment, with Tanja Tawadjoh co-producing.

In today’s Echo Valley trailer, Claire (Sydney Sweeney) appears on her mother, Kate’s, doorstep, covered in someone else’s blood and confused about her next steps. The truth is too terrible to face alone, so Kate leaps to help cover her daughter’s tracks. After convincing herself all is well, an opportunistic sleazeball comes knocking and threatens to expose the truth about Kate’s cover-up. As the situation intensifies, Kate and Claire must decide if killing again is the answer or if admitting the truth is the way to free them from an unthinkable dilemma.

Echo Valley is Ingelsby’s fourth project with Scott Free after Out of the Furnace (2013), American Woman (2015), and 2019’s Our Friend. There should be plenty of buzz for Echo Valley after the success of Mare of Easttown, starring Kate Winslet, Julianne Nicholson, Jean Smart, Angourie Rice, John Douglas Thompson, Joe Tippett, and more. Presented in a seven-episode format, Mare of Easttown was all anyone could discuss when the series aired in 2021. I’m optimistic fans are looking forward to seeing what Ingelsby has been up to since the series ended.

Echo Valley comes to Apple TV+ on June 13, 2025.

Source: Apple TV+
