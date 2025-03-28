Echo Valley images give a preview of Sydney Sweeney, Julianne Moore thriller

It was in March of 2023 that we heard Julianne Moore (Magnolia) and Sydney Sweeney (Anyone but You) had signed on to star in the Apple Original Films thriller Echo Valley , which Michael Pearce (Beast, Rite, Encounter) would be directing from a screenplay by Mare of Easttown creator Brad Ingelsby, with production from Scott Free Films and The Walsh Company. Two years later, Vanity Fair has now unveiled a batch of first look images, which can be seen right here in this article. The film is set to premiere on Apple TV+ on Friday, June 13th.

Echo Valley centers on Kate Garrett (Moore), who is reeling from a personal tragedy and spending her days boarding and training horses at the picturesque Echo Valley Farm, in southeast Pennsylvania. When her wayward daughter Clare (Sweeney) arrives late one night covered in someone else’s blood, the story veers into thriller territory and examines how far a mother will go to save her child.

Moore and Sweeney are joined in the cast by Edmund Donovan (Civil War) as Clare’s boyfriend, Ryan, “a hapless young addict with no impulse control and no moral compass. He and Claire become involved in a network of lies that quickly ensnares Claire’s financially-strapped mother”; Kyle MacLachlan (Twin Peaks) as Kate’s ex-husband, Richard Garrett, “a successful attorney from an old-money Main Line family. He has a new family and regards his drug-addicted daughter Claire as a self-destructive money pit”; Domhnall Gleeson (Ex Machina) as Jackie, “a local criminal who disrupts Kate’s quiet farm life by forcing himself into it. He also has knowledge about some shocking secrets about her family”; and Fiona Shaw (the Harry Potter franchise) as Jessie Oliver, “a tough-as-nails horse trainer and Kate’s lifelong friend who is a steadfast source of emotional support.”

The film was produced by Scott Free’s Ridley Scott and Michael Pruss, Ingelsby, and Kevin Walsh of The Walsh Company. Pruss and Ingelsby collaborated on the script, creating a twisty thriller fueled by familial blood and self-sacrifice. Scott Greenberg, Scott Free’s Rebecca Feuer, and Nicole Jordan-Webber executive produce alongside Erika Olde and Sam Roseme of Black Bicycle Entertainment, with Tanja Tawadjoh co-producing. Echo Valley is Ingelsby’s fourth project with Scott Free after Out of the Furnace (2013), American Woman (2015), and 2019’s Our Friend.

Are you interested in Echo Valley? Take a look at the images, then let us know by leaving a comment below.