Euphoria: Hans Zimmer signs on to score season 3 of the HBO series

The third season of Euphoria might sound a little different as HBO has tapped Academy Award-winning composer Hans Zimmer to score the new season. Labrinth, who scored the first two seasons of the series, will still be involved and will collaborate with Zimmer.

“ It’s an honor to join this incredible team of storytellers led by the visionary Sam Levinson, ” Zimmer said in a statement. “ Together, they have crafted such a bold and moving series that has meant so much to audiences. Labrinth’s music has shaped the show’s identity and I’m looking forward to contributing to the ongoing story and helping shape this new season through music. “

Labrinth added, “ Another chapter in the Euphoria universe! So great to join Hans, one of my heroes in film score, and bring some new magic to this new season. “

Not to be left out, Euphoria creator and showrunner Sam Levinson said, “ It’s a true honor to be working alongside Hans. I wrote this season to the score of Interstellar and True Romance. So he’s been ingrained in the creative DNA since the beginning. I’m really proud of the work Labrinth and I have done in previous seasons and am excited for Hans to push us to new heights. “

After a long wait, production on Euphoria season 3 finally kicked off earlier this year. We don’t know much about the new season, but we do know that it will feature a time jump, which will move the characters out of high school.

Sydney Sweeny, who plays Cassie Howard in the series, has teased that the new season is unhinged. “ I have such a spot in my heart for Cassie, and I hold her really close and dear, ” she said. “ She is crazy. She makes so many mistakes. She’s flawed on so many levels, but she does it all from a place of love. It could be a sad version of love, as well. It’s so much fun to play a character that is as crazy as she is. Sam [Levinson] is such a brilliant filmmaker to work with, because I’ll read something, then I’ll call him, and I’m like, ‘Let’s go crazier.’ And he’s like, ‘I’m all in.’ And this season is unhinged. “

