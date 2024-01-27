Dune 2 popcorn bucket looks like more than just a sandworm…

Movie theaters love themselves some tie-in popcorn buckets but AMC may have outdone themselves and their competitors with this one. The popcorn bucket for Dune: Part Two has been unveiled and the internet has noticed that it is clearly a sandworm and nothing else…nothing else at all. What? We don’t see anythi – oohhhhhh…
Yes, before you enter the theater for Denis Villeneuve’s highly anticipated follow-up to his Oscar-winning Dune, you can go to concessions and order the popcorn bucket in question. And if you can do it with a straight face and without coming off like a weirdo, you’re definitely a better man than some of us. That’s because the item in question doesn’t only resemble one of Arrakis’s sandworms but a certain part of the female anatomy (you know the one)…For those who want to see what they can’t unsee, you can check out the Dune popcorn bucket below:
We do have to give credit to the Dune 2 popcorn bucket designers for doing a pretty good job at presenting a unique version of the gimmick, but surely this had to pass a number of approvals before it hits the market. Nobody looked at this and said what we’re all thinking?
Themed buckets definitely have a following and AMC has been on a roll as of late, releasing a Barbie-themed convertible and a Mean Girls-themed Burn Book (which is totally not a place to store your weed). But this popcorn container for Dune: Part Two may outdo them all, hitting not just a familiar aspect of the movie but capturing the imagination – and we hope just the imagination – of the internet.
Dune: Part Two “will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.” The sequel comes to theaters on March 1st.
Are you planning on seeing Dune: Part Two in theaters? Do you hope to snag the popcorn bucket along with a ticket? Let us know below!
