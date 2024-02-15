Anya Taylor-Joy confirms she’s playing a major character in Dune: Part Two after showing up at the London premiere

Anya Taylor-Joy showed up at the world premiere of Dune: part Two, revealing she plays a significant role in the sequel.

Surprise! The rumors about Anya Taylor-Joy starring in Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part Two are true! Earlier today, the Queen’s Gambit and Furiosa actor walked the red carpet at the anticipated sequel’s world premiere in London, England, confirming suspicions about her participation. Reports have not spoiled her character’s identity; we’ll do the same. We hear Taylor-Joy plays a significant role in the upcoming follow-up to Villeneuve’s 2022 science-fiction epic.

Holy sandworms! It’s as if the cast for Dune: Part Two couldn’t get any better, right? The sequel stars Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides, Zendaya as Chani, Rebecca Ferguson as Jessica, Javier Bardem as Stilgar, Josh Brolin as Gurney Halleck, Austin Butler as Feyd-Rautha, Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan, Dave Bautista as Beast Rabban, Christopher Walken as Emperor, Léa Seydoux as Lady Margot Fenring, Stellan Skarsgård as Baron Harkonen, and more, if you can believe that!

Denis Villeneuve directs from a screenplay he co-wrote with Jon Spaihts based on Frank Herbert’s novel. Mary Parent, Cale Boyter, Villeneuve, Tanya Lapointe, and Patrick McCormick produce. The executive producers are Josh Grode, Herbert W. Gains, Jon Spaihts, Thomas Tull, Brian Herbert, Byron Merritt, and Kim Herbert, with Kevin J. Anderson as a creative consultant.

It’s possible that Dune: Part Two will not be the end of the saga, as Villeneuve has teased a third movie based on Dune Messiah. “If I succeed in making a trilogy, that would be the dream,” Villeneuve said. “Dune Messiah was written in reaction to the fact that people perceived Paul Atreides as a hero…Which is not what he wanted to do. My adaptation [of Dune] is closer to his idea that it’s actually a warning.”

Dune: Part Two will “explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a path of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.” The film was supposed to have hit theaters last month, but WB pushed the release back to March 1, 2024.

Are you excited about Anya Taylor-Joy joining the cast of Dune: Part Two? Who do you think she plays in the film? Let’s see your predictions in the comments section below.