George Clooney and Brad Pitt reunite to endure an awkward and hostile silence in the Wolfs teaser trailer

The fix is in, and it’s lowkey hilarious. For the first time in 15 years, George Clooney and Brad Pitt are together again for the upcoming thriller Wolfs. Today brings a Wolfs teaser trailer ahead of tomorrow’s full trailer debut, with Clooney and Pitt displaying a silent chemistry unrivaled by most Hollywood pairings.

In Apple TV+‘s Wolfs teaser trailer, George Clooney and Brad Pitt sit in awkward silence in a car with obnoxiously loud windshield wipers. As the duo wars for control of the car’s interior, glares and exasperation build an invisible wall brick by brick. The Wolfs teaser trailer is chuckle-worthy, though I’m not sure that’s the intention. Either way, seeing Clooney and Pitt mixing it up again is fantastic.

Jon Watts (Spider-Man: No Way Home) directed and wrote Wolfs, which centers on two lone-wolf fixers assigned to the same job. Amy Ryan, Austin Abrams, and Poorna Jagannathan star alongside Clooney and Pitt, and the project hails from Sony Pictures Entertainment.

Whispers around Hollywood’s watercooler say Wolfs is a dark comedic thriller, though we should learn more tomorrow when the full trailer debuts.

George Clooney and Brad Pitt helped lead Steven Soderbergh’s Ocean’s Eleven and its two sequels, Ocean’s Twelve and Ocean’s Thirteen. Pitt’s Rusty Ryan and Clooney’s Danny Ocean light up the screen in the Ocean’s films, with the duo’s comedic timing and clever chemistry elevating the franchise to great heights. The duo can also be seen in 2008’s Burn After Reading, a quirky comedy from Joel and Ethan Coen about mysterious information from a CIA agent ending up in the hands of two unscrupulous and daft gym employees who attempt to sell it.

