Apple TV+ sneak peek offers a look at Severance season 2 plus Silo, Presumed Innocent, Wolfs & more

Apple TV+ has shared a sneak peek at its upcoming slate at the 2024 Apple Worldwide Developers Conference, including the highly anticipated Severance season 2. You can check out the sneak peek trailer above, which also includes a look at returning series such as Silo, Slow Horses, Pachinko, and Shrinking, as well as new series Dark Matter, Presumed Innocent, Lady in the Lake, and Bad Monkey. There are also a few glimpses at several upcoming Apple Original Films, such as Fly Me to the Moon, The Instigators, and Wolfs.

A few first-look images of Severance season 2 and Silo season 2 were also released, which you can check out below.

Severance stars Adam Scott as Mark Scout, who leads a team at Lumon Industries “ whose employees have undergone a severance procedure, which surgically divides their memories between their work and personal lives. This daring experiment in ‘work-life balance’ is called into question as Mark finds himself at the center of an unraveling mystery that will force him to confront the true nature of his work… and of himself. “

Silo stars Rebecca Ferguson and follows “ the last 10,000 people on Earth as they navigate life in their mile-deep underground home protecting them from the toxic outside world. The catch? No one knows when or why the silo was built and anyone who goes snooping for answers faces fatal consequences . “

Based on the New York Times bestselling novel of the same name, Presumed Innocent stars Jake Gyllenhaal as chief deputy prosecutor Rusty Sabich. When he’s suspected of a horrific crime, he fights to hold his family and marriage together as obsession, sex, politics, and the power and limits of love collide. The series will debut on Apple TV+ on June 12th.

Lady of the Lake stars Natalie Portman and Moses Ingram. The series takes place in Baltimore on Thanksgiving 1966 when the lives of two women converge on a fatal collision course. “ Maddie Schwartz (Portman) is a Jewish housewife seeking to shed a secret past and reinvent herself as an investigative journalist, and Cleo Sherwood (Ingram) is a mother navigating the political underbelly of Black Baltimore while struggling to provide for her family. ” The first two episodes will make their debut on Apple TV+ on July 19th.

Starring Gary Oldman, Slow Horses is a darkly humorous espionage drama that follows a dysfunctional team of British intelligence agents who serve in a dumping ground department of MI5 known un-affectionately as Slough House. Oldman plays Jackson Lamb, the brilliant but irascible leader of the spies, who end up in Slough House due to their career-ending mistakes as they frequently find themselves blundering around the smoke and mirrors of the espionage world.

Dark Matter follows Jason Dessen (Joel Edgerton), a physicist, professor, and family man who is abducted into an alternate version of his life one night while walking home on the streets of Chicago. Wonder quickly turns into a nightmare when he tries to return to his reality amid the mind-bending landscape of lives he could have lived. In this labyrinth of realities, he embarks on a harrowing journey to get back to his true family and save them from the most terrifying, unbeatable foe imaginable: himself.

Pachinko is a sweeping and deeply moving story of love and survival across four generations and will debut on the streaming service on August 23rd. Shrinking stars Jason Segal as grieving therapist Jimmy, who starts to break the rules and tell his clients exactly what he thinks. Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making huge, tumultuous changes to people’s lives, including his own. Bad Monkey stars Vince Caughn as Andrew Yancy, a former member of the Miami Police Department who is now a health inspector in the Keys. But after stumbling upon a case that begins with a human arm fished up by tourists, he realizes that if he can prove murder, he’ll be back in.

As far as the feature films go, Fly Me to the Moon stars Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum and is “ set against the high-stakes backdrop of NASA’s historic moon landing. Brought in to fix NASA’s public image, sparks fly in all directions as marketing wunderkind Kelly Jones wreaks havoc on launch director Cole Davis’s already difficult task. When the President deems the mission too important to fail, Jones is directed to stage a fake moon landing as back-up and the countdown truly begins… ” The film will premiere on July 12th.

The Instigators stars Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Rory and Cobby, a desperate father and an ex-con “ thrown together to rob a corrupt politician’s ill-gained earnings. But when the heist goes wrong, the two find themselves engulfed in a whirlwind of chaos, pursued not only by police but also by backward bureaucrats and vengeful crime bosses. Completely out of their depth, they convince Rory’s therapist (Hong Chau) to join their riotous getaway through the city, where they must put aside their differences and work together to evade capture — or worse. ” The film will be released on August 6th.

Finally, we’ve got Wolfs, a new thriller which reunites George Clooney and Brad Pitt as professional fixers who are forced to work together when they’re both called in to dispose of a body but quickly find their night spiralling out of control in ways that neither one of them expected. It will debut in theaters on September 20th.