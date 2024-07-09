Sunny Interviews: Rashida Jones, Hidetoshi Nishijima, Joanna Sotomura, Annie the Clumsy, and more discuss Apple’s darkly comedic robot drama

Companionship comes in many forms. What soothes one person could feel foreign to another, with people, pets, and inanimate objects bringing joy and solace to those affected by various traumas. When Suzie (Rashida Jones), a woman living in Japan, inherits Sunny (Joanna Sotomura), a domestic robot made by her husband’s company, they uncover dark truths about what happened to Suzie’s husband and son, trapping them in a spiral of violence, secrecy, and a war for power. I mean this sincerely: Sunny is my favorite TV series of 2024 so far. So, you can imagine my excitement when I was allowed to speak with members of the cast and creative team: Rashida Jones, Hidetoshi Nishijima, Joanna Sotomura, Annie the Clumsy, Judy Ongg, Jun Kunimura, Sunny creator Katie Robbins, and director Lucy Tcherniak.

During our discussions, Rashida and Hidetoshi reveal the secrets of their incredible on-screen chemistry, acting alongside a robot co-star and processing pain through different, unconventional outlets. Joanna Sotomura and Annie the Clumsy discuss meeting Sunny for the first time, what task they would assign a real-life housebot, getting drunk with artificial intelligence, acting as support while vying for Suzie’s attention and loyalty, their go-to karaoke jams, and what they swiped from the set. Judy Ongg and Jun Kunimura speak about bridging the gap of communication between people who refuse to come together in grief, hilarious off-camera moments, becoming a source of guidance and zen for someone in the throes of loss, and what attracts them to a show like Sunny. Finally, Katie Robbins and Lucy Tcherniak open up about adapting Colin O’Sullivan’s novel and creating a balance for Suzie’s emotional journey while sharing laughs and lightheartedness.

As I said during my interview with Katie and Lucy, Sunny is my entertainment catnip. The show creates a delicate balance of darkness and light, with Suzie’s recovery and acceptance at the core of a complicated web of intrigue. Sunny is endlessly entertaining, with powerhouse performances from all involved. It’s been a while since a show checked every box on my list, and I hope people connect with Sunny and find as much fun, comfort, and catharsis as I did.

Sunny launches on Apple TV+ on July 10, 2024.