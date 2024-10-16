Rumours Interview: Cate Blanchett, directors & more on the dark comedy film!

A collaboration between writers and directors Guy Maddin, Evan Johnson, and Galen Johnson, the genre-bending dark comedy Rumours screened out of competition at the 77th Cannes Film Festival earlier this year, and now a wider audience will have the chance to watch the movie when it reaches theatres this Friday, October 18th. In anticipation of the film’s release, we were able to sit down for an interview with its star, two-time Oscar winner (and many-time Oscar nominee) Cate Blanchett, as well as the directors and Blanchett’s co-stars Denis Ménochet, Roy Dupuis, Nikki Amuka-Bird, and Rolando Ravello. To find out what they had to say about the movie, check out the video embedded above!

Rumours has the following synopsis: Ricocheting between comedy, apocalyptic horror, and swooning soap opera, Rumours follows the seven leaders of the world’s wealthiest democracies at the annual G7 summit, where they attempt to draft a provisional statement regarding a global crisis. With unexpected, uproarious performances from a brilliant ensemble cast that includes Cate Blanchett, Alicia Vikander, and Charles Dance, these so-called leaders become spectacles of incompetence, contending with increasingly surreal obstacles in the misty woods as night falls and they realize they are suddenly alone. A genre-hopping satire of political ineptitude, the latest film from incomparable directors Guy Maddin, Evan Johnson, and Galen Johnson is a journey into the absurd heart of power and institutional failure in a slowly burning world.

Liz Jarvis, Phillip Kreuzer, and Lars Knudsen produced the film, with Blanchett serving as an executive producer alongside Ari Aster, Phyllis Laing, Jorg Schulze, Jow Neurauter, Tyler Campellone, Adrian Love, Michael O’Leary, Andrew Karpen, and Kent Sanderson.

Are you looking forward to checking out Rumours? Watch our interviews with Cate Blanchett, the directors, and Blanchett’s fellow cast members, then let us know what you thought by leaving a comment below.