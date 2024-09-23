Cate Blanchett and Charles Dance usher G7 summit leaders through a genre-bending undead uprising in the Rumours trailer

Cate Blanchett, Charles Dance, Alicia Vikander, and more become trapped in a zombie-infested political satire in the Rumours trailer.

With a presidential election fast approaching in the U.S. and tensions at an all-time high, now feels like the perfect time to release a political satire with humor, drama, and the undead. Today, Bleecker Street unveiled the studio’s Rumours trailer, depicting a meeting of the minds that turns into a fight for survival in the face of genuinely bizarre circumstances.

Here’s the official synopsis for Rumours courtesy of Bleecker Street:

Richochetting between comedy, apocalyptic horror, and swooning soap opera, Rumours follows the seven leaders of the world’s wealthiest democracies at the annual G7 summit, where they attempt to draft a provisional statement regarding a global crisis. With unexpected, uproarious performances from a brilliant ensemble cast that includes Cate Blanchett, Alicia Vikander, and Charles Dance, these so-called leaders become spectacles of incompetence, contending with increasingly surreal obstacles in the misty woods as night falls and they realize they are suddenly alone. A genre-hopping satire of political ineptitude, the latest film from incomparable directors Guy Maddin, Evan Johnson, and Galen Johnson is a journey into the absurd heart of power and institutional failure in a slowly burning world.

Roy Dupuis, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Ronaldo Ravello, and Zlatko Buric also star alongside Blanchett, Dance, and Wikiander in this strange tale of political maladroitness, personality clashes, walking dead, and a giant brain pulsating inside a forest.

In Bleecker Street’s Rumours trailer, seven dignitaries assemble for what appears to be a posh brunch before getting pulled into a Silent Hill-like mist where putrid bodies walk the grounds, and madness begins to infect the unsuspecting party. Left with no choice but to band together if they want to survive, Rumours blends political satire with gross-out horror, Sherlockian mystery, and dark humor during a time when world leaders must put their differences aside to survive the ebb and flow of change.

Liz Jarvis, Phillip Kreuzer, and Lars Knudsen produce, with Ari Aster, Cate Blanchett, Phyllis Laing, Jorg Schulze, Jow Neurauter, Tyler Campellone, Adrian Love, Michael O’Leary, Andrew Karpen, and Kent Sanderson executive producing.

What do you think about the Rumours trailer? Who will survive this dark and strange night? We’ll find out when Rumours comes to theaters on October 18.