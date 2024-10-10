Hold Your Breath: Sarah Paulson, Amiah Miller, & more discuss the horror thriller on the red carpet

Two years ago, we heard that American Horror Story regular Sarah Paulson had signed on to star in a horror thriller called Dust, which would be released as a Hulu Original. That film has since made its way out into the world under the title Hold Your Breath, having been released through the Hulu streaming service on October 3rd – and not only do we have a review of the movie that can be read HERE and press day interviews that can be found HERE, but we also caught up with the cast and filmmakers when they were on the red carpet at the film’s premiere! JoBlo’s own Ryan Cultrera was able to speak with the film’s stars Sarah Paulson, Amiah Miller (War for the Planet of the Apes), and Alona Jane Robbins (Law & Order), directors William Joines and Karrie Crouse, plus Natasha Ofili of The Politician and Creed III. To find out what they had to say, check out the video embedded above!

Coming to us from Searchlight Pictures, Hold Your Breath marks the feature directorial debut of Joines and Crouse. Crouse wrote the screenplay for the film, which has the following synopsis: In 1930s Oklahoma, amid the region’s horrific dust storms, a woman is convinced that a sinister presence is threatening her family. Another synopsis let us know that the story centers on a woman who is trapped by increasingly perilous dust storms and is haunted by her past encounters with a threatening presence and takes extraordinary measures to protect her family.

Paulson, Miller, and Robbins are joined in the cast by Bill Heck (I Know What You Did Last Summer TV series), Annaleigh Ashford (Masters of Sex), and Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear). In addition to American Horror Story, Paulson’s credits include American Crime Story, Ratched, Mrs. America, Run, Glass, Bird Box, Ocean’s Eight, 12 Years a Slave, Mud, New Year’s Eve, Martha Marcy May Marlene, Cupid, The Spirit, Diggers, The Notorious Bettie Page, Serenity, Deadwood, Down with Love, What Women Want, The Other Sister, and American Gothic, among other things.

Alix Madigan and Lucas Joaquin produced Hold Your Breath, with Paulson serving as executive producer. Searchlight Production heads DanTram Nguyen and Katie Goodson-Thomas oversaw the project with the company’s Director of Development Zahra Phillips.

Have you watched Hold Your Breath? If so, let us know what you thought of it by leaving a comment below – after taking a look at our red carpet interviews, of course.