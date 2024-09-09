Sarah Paulson encounters a killer in a deadly fog of dust in the maddening Hold Your Breath trailer

People in the 1930s had it rough. Alongside the Great Depression, one of the most tragic eras in U.S. history, food scarcity was a constant threat while authorities mythologized violent crimes instead of shooting straight with citizens. It’s a good thing there isn’t a deadly dust storm blowing through town while a cold-blooded killer is on the loose. Oh, wait. There is. In Searchlight Pictures’ Hold Your Breath trailer, Sarah Paulson protects her family against the dangers of a relentless storm while a phantom killer runs loose. Grab your masks and hold onto your butts!

Karrie Crouse (Westworld, Com Truise: Propagation, Be Still) and William Joines (The Push, Into the Depths, Fallout), who regularly collaborates with Crouse, direct Hold Your Breath from Crouse’s script. The duo’s period thriller takes place in 1930s Oklahoma amid the region’s horrific dust storms, where a woman believes a sinister presence is threatening her family from the fog of swirling debris.

In today’s Hold Your Breath trailer, Sarah Paulson‘s Margaret Bellum joins a sewing circle with local ladies to pass the time and hear the latest gossip while waiting for a hail of dust storms to pass through town. While catching up, the women inform Margaret about a drifter who’s murdered a mother and her children in cold blood. Margaret prepares for the worst with the killer still on the loose and the dust storm approaching. As the storm begins to blow, Margaret recalls the tale of The Grey Man, a mysterious phantom who, like the dust, can seep through the cracks of your home to do his worst. When the storm comes raging through, Margaret begins to suspect the Grey Man is waiting within the spirals of the grime of soot. Is the Grey Man real, or a figment of Margaret’s imagination as she defends her family from a phantasmal invader?

Amiah Miller and Alona Jane Robbins play Margaret’s daughters, Rose Bellum and Ollie Bellum, respectively. Annaleigh Ashford, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Aron Shiver, Frances Lee McCain, and Courtney Cunningham are primary players in Margaret’s dust-choked delusions.

What do you think about today's Hold Your Breath trailer? Hold Your Breath blows onto Hulu just in time for Spooky Season on October 3, 2024.