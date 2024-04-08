Fly Me to the Moon trailer: Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum prepare for the first moon landing

An Apple Original Film, the comedy-drama Fly Me to the Moon is set to receive a theatrical release (in partnership with Sony Pictures Entertainment) on July 12th before it starts streaming on Apple TV+. With its big screen debut just three months away, a trailer for Fly Me to the Moon has made its way online, and you can check it out in the embed above.

Directed by Greg Berlanti from a screenplay by Rose Gilroy (with Bill Kirstein and Keenan Flynn receiving story credit), the film is described as sharp and stylish and is set against the high-stakes backdrop of NASA’s historic moon landing. Brought in to fix NASA’s public image, sparks fly in all directions as marketing wunderkind Kelly Jones wreaks havoc on launch director Cole Davis’s already difficult task. When the President deems the mission too important to fail, Jones is directed to stage a fake moon landing as back-up and the countdown truly begins…

Scarlett Johansson (The Avengers) takes on the role of Kelly Jones, with Channing Tatum (Magic Mike) playing Cole Davis. Also in the cast are Nick Dillenburg (Orange Is the New Black), Anna Garcia (The Pembrook Brothers), Jim Rash (Community), Noah Robbins (The Trial of the Chicago 7), Colin Woodell (The Continental), Christian Zuber (The Morning Show), Donald Elise Watkins (Free State of Jones), Ray Romano (Everybody Loves Raymond), and Woody Harrelson (True Detective).

Speaking with People, Berlanti said, “ The inspiration for this story was to craft a big, fun, smart original movie around whether or not the American government could have possibly faked the Apollo 11 moon landing, which is still the most-watched live TV event in the history of the world and has since become one of the most talked about conspiracy theories. “

Berlanti may be best known for producing TV shows like Riverdale, Superman & Lois, Gotham Knights, The Flash, Titans, You, Doom Patrol, Stargirl, Batwoman, Supergirl, Black Lightning, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, and Arrow. He previously directed the films The Broken Hearts Club: A Romantic Comedy, Life as We Know It, and Love, Simon.

What did you think of the Fly Me to the Moon trailer? Will you be checking this movie out when it reaches theatres in July, or will you wait to stream it on Apple TV+? Let us know by leaving a comment below.