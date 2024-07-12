Scarlett Johansson says that there is an annual SNL tradition that she dreads

Scarlett Johansson returns to theaters this weekend with Channing Tatum in the comedy Fly Me to the Moon. Our own Tyler Nichols found the movie to be a pretty entertaining watch and would say in his review of the film, “At its core, Fly Me To The Moon is about truth. It’s about the line we walk between transparency and our ultimate goal. […] Fly Me To The Moon is ultimately a very light and fun experience. Anyone with even a cursory knowledge of the subject isn’t likly to glean anything new, but it’s nice to humanize so many folks who have been lost to time (even if many of them and the story are fictional).”

While promoting the film on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Deadline reports that Johansson reveals that being married to Colin Jost of Saturday Night Live isn’t all laughs for her. Jost hosts the Weekend Update segment with fellow comedian Michael Che and she admitted that an annual bit they do on the segment looms over her during the year. Jost and Che would partake in a “joke swap” where they would write jokes for each other to say. This usually sets up some amusingly awkward situations where either Jost or Che would have to begrudgingly get out some statements that cause discomfort among themselves. The jokes Che would write for Jost would usually target his wife, Johansson.

The former MCU Black Widow explained on The Kelly Clarkson Show, “We need to go into like, witness protection after that night. Like, I am absolutely terrified we’re gonna be like, targeted. It’s so bad. I black out for that period of the night. I don’t — I actually don’t remember it.” Last May, Che wrote a joke for Jost that poked fun at Johansson’s controversy with ChatGPT’s Open AI. The joke Jost had to say was, “ChatGPT has released a new voice assistant feature inspired by Scarlett Johansson’s AI character in Her. Which I’ve never bothered to watch, because without that body, what’s the point of listening?”