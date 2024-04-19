Robots in disguise roll out for the new Transformers One character posters

After launching the first Transformers One trailer in space yesterday, Paramount is ready for the robots in disguise to roll out for new character posters. The posters feature the young Autobots (and one eventual Decepticon) standing tall against tranquil cosmic backgrounds. The prints feature Optimus Prime (Chris Hemsworth), Megatron (Brian Tyree Henry), Elita-1 (Scarlett Johansson), and Bumblebee (Keegan Michael-Key). Looking closely, you’ll notice Optimus, Elita-1, and Bumblebee have blue energy in the eye sockets, while Megatron has a corrupted yellow swirl. Additionally, the three Autobots are smiling while Megatron is scowling.

Transformers One is the untold origin story of Optimus Prime and Megatron, better known as sworn enemies, but once, they were friends who bonded like brothers and forever changed the fate of Cybertron. In the first-ever fully CG-animated Transformers movie, Transformers One features a star-studded voice cast, including Chris Hemsworth, Brian Tyree Henry, Scarlett Johansson, Keegan-Michael Key, Steve Buscemi, with Laurence Fishburne, and Jon Hamm.

Regarding the upcoming film, franchise producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura shared details about the epic animated prequel, saying, “I could tell you really important parts of this story, which is more than a tease. This is something we were trying to do; we debated a lot about it in live action, and it just was financially impossible to do, which is, the origin story of young Megatron and young Optimus. If you know the origin, they started as friends, and over time things devolved for them and they ended up on two sides. So we’re telling the young Optimus and the young Megatron story. We really are telling the origin story of all Transformers, both what they were at the beginning of it, to how they grow, to how they grow apart.”

Lorenzo also teases that the events of Transformers One will prime a “natural trilogy” for fans to enjoy, provided the series continues. He’s already planned the other films, hoping to tell an emotional tale about brothers-in-arms divided and fighting for the world’s fate.

“We’re hoping that there is enough emotional construct to that, that would lead to a trilogy of it because, personally, I think there’s a natural trilogy. I’m not always looking to do multiple movies, but there’s a natural trilogy around their relationship. So, you’re going to see Cybertron in a way you’ve never seen it, that no one’s ever seen it before. Because we’re doing an animation, we’re allowed to really go all out. If you tried to make this live-action, it would probably be a billion-dollar movie or something.”

Transformers One rolls into theaters on September 20, 2024.