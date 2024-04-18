Transformers One: Optimus Prime & Megatron join forces in surprisingly comedic trailer

The first trailer for Transformers One has arrived straight from space! With a highly comedic tone that might rub some fans the wrong way, the animated movie tells the “ long-awaited origin story of how the most iconic characters in the Transformers universe, Orion Pax and D-16, went from brothers-in-arms to become sworn enemies, Optimus Prime and Megatron. “

Paramount Pictures really did go above and beyond to promote the movie, with the trailer making a live-streamed journey into space. When the craft reached 125,000 feet above the Earth, the Transformers One trailer was revealed, along with a custom introduction from stars Chris Hemsworth and Brian Tyree Henry, who star as Orion Pax/Optimus Prime and D-16/Megatron, respectively. The cast also includes Scarlett Johansson as Elita, Keegan-Michael Key as Bumblebee, Jon Hamm as Sentinel Prime, and Laurence Fishburne as Alpha Trion. Josh Cooley directs from a script by Andrew Barrer, Steve Desmond, and Gabriel Ferrari.

Transformers One does look pretty slick, with a grand adventure in store for our main characters, but I do wonder how fans will react as it feels more like a comedy than any of the other Transformers movies. However, it is exciting to be able to spend so much time on Cybertron, as we’ve never been able to see much of the Transformers homeworld in the movies. Should the film do well, we could see more as franchise producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura has teased that Transformers One will set up a “ natural trilogy ” that would continue the story of Optimus Prime and Megatron.

“ We’re hoping that there is enough emotional construct to that, that would lead to a trilogy of it because, personally, I think there’s a natural trilogy, ” he said. “ I’m not always looking to do multiple movies, but there’s a natural trilogy around their relationship. So, you’re going to see Cybertron in a way you’ve never seen it, that no one’s ever seen it before. Because we’re doing an animation, we’re allowed to really go all out. If you tried to make this live-action, it would probably be a billion-dollar movie or something. “

What did you think of the first trailer for Transformers One? Will you be watching it when it hits theaters on September 13th?