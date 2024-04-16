The Transformers One trailer launches in space this Thursday at 125,000 feet above the Earth

Paramount is launching the first Transformers One trailer from space, 125,000 feet above Earth, and you can watch the journey!

Paramount is going to great lengths to promote the highly anticipated animated film Transformers One by debuting a trailer for the upcoming feature in space! The Transformers One trailer previews the film, starring Chris Hemsworth and Brian Tyree Henry as Optimus Prime and Megatron, respectively. The trailer will debut on Thursday, April 18. The launch starts at 6 a.m. PT with a live-streamed countdown showing the journey into space.

According to Paramount’s Transformers One trailer press release:

After one hour, the craft will reach its peak at 125,000 feet above the Earth, revealing the trailer with a custom introduction video from Chris Hemsworth and Brian Tyree Henry. The event will be streamed from @TransformersMovie‘s social accounts and Paramount Pictures’ YouTube channel. Chris Hemsworth will co-stream it on Instagram.

The movie opens nationwide on September 12, 2024, with Josh Cooley directing from a script by Andrew Barrer, Steve Desmond, and Gabriel Ferrari. Focusing on an origin story set on Cybertron, Transformers One revolves around the relationship and rivalry of Autobot Optimus Prime (Chris Hemsworth) and the Decepticon Megatron (Brian Tyree Henry). Other stars joining the cast include Scarlett Johansson as Elita, Keegan-Michael Key as Bumblebee, Jon Hamm as Sentinel Prime, and Laurence Fishburne as Alpha Trion.

In May 2023, Transformers franchise producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura shared details about the epic animated prequel, saying, “I could tell you really important parts of this story, which is more than a tease. This is something we were trying to do; we debated a lot about it in live action, and it just was financially impossible to do, which is, the origin story of young Megatron and young Optimus. If you know the origin, they started as friends, and over time things devolved for them and they ended up on two sides. So we’re telling the young Optimus and the young Megatron story. We really are telling the origin story of all Transformers, both what they were at the beginning of it, to how they grow, to how they grow apart.”

Lorenzo also teases that the events of Transformers One will prime a “natural trilogy” for fans to enjoy, provided the series continues. He’s already planned the other films, hoping to tell an emotional tale about brothers-in-arms divided and fighting for the world’s fate.

“We’re hoping that there is enough emotional construct to that, that would lead to a trilogy of it because, personally, I think there’s a natural trilogy. I’m not always looking to do multiple movies, but there’s a natural trilogy around their relationship. So, you’re going to see Cybertron in a way you’ve never seen it, that no one’s ever seen it before. Because we’re doing an animation, we’re allowed to really go all out. If you tried to make this live-action, it would probably be a billion-dollar movie or something.”

Are you excited about Transformers One? What do you think about Paramount launching the first trailer in space? Let us know in the comments section below.