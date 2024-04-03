The Witcher season 4 adds Sharlto Copley, James Purefoy, and Danny Woodburn to the cast

Henry Cavill’s days of playing our hero Geralt of Rivia on the Netflix series The Witcher are over – but the streamer is taking the risk of continuing the show without him. Liam Hemsworth is taking over the role of Geralt as of The Witcher season 4, and while we wait to see how Hemsworth is going to do in the role (and whether or not fans are going to accept someone else playing Geralt), Variety has revealed the names of three more season 4 cast members. They are Sharlto Copley (District 9), James Purefoy (The Following), and Danny Woodburn (Seinfeld). They note that “Copley will play the infamous bounty hunter Leo Bonhart from The Witcher novels. Purefoy will play Skellen, a high-ranking spy and court advisor to Emhyr who is also a prominent figure in the novels. Woodburn will play Zoltan, a fan favorite dwarf character from the novels and Witcher video games.”

'Witcher' Season 4 Casts Sharlto Copley, James Purefoy, Danny Woodburn (EXCLUSIVE) https://t.co/sMpxecPxNE — Variety (@Variety) April 3, 2024

Inspired by a series of novels by Andrzej Sapkowski, The Witcher is an epic tale of fate and family — the story of the intertwined destinies of three individuals in the vast world of The Continent, where humans, elves, witchers, gnomes, and monsters battle to survive and thrive, and where good and evil is not easily identified .

Hemsworth, Copley, Purefoy, and Woodburn will be sharing the screen with returning Witcher stars Freya Allan, Anya Chalotra, and Joey Batey. We’ve previously heard that another new addition to the cast is Laurence Fishburne of The Matrix and the John Wick franchise. He will be playing Regis, a character who was introduced in Sapkowski’s novel Baptism of Fire. Regis is “a world-wise barber / surgeon with a mysterious past who joins Geralt on his journey in season 4.”

After the shocking, Continent-altering events that close out season three, the new season follows Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri who are faced with traversing the war-ravaged Continent and its many demons apart from each other. If they can embrace and lead the groups of misfits they find themselves in, they have a chance of surviving the baptism of fire — and finding one another again.

The Witcher is executive produced by Steve Gaub, Matt O’Toole, Mike Ostrowski, Javier Grillo-Marxuach, Tomek Baginski and Jarek Sawko of Platige Films, and Jason Brown and Sean Daniel of Hivemind Content.

