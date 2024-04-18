Netflix tosses a coin to The Witcher Season 5 but says it’s the final arc of the swords & sorcery series

Netflix says The Witcher Season 5 will be the show’s final bow after Liam Hemsworth steps in for Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia.

Pour one out for The Witcher, as Netflix says it’s renewing the fantasy action series for a fifth and final season. “It’s official, The Witcher season 4 is in production. But that’s not all, we’re already planning season 5, which will be the final season and bring this epic show to a fitting conclusion. See you on The Continent,” Netflix confirmed. The Witcher Season 5 ends the gritty fantasy epic that began in 2019.

It's official, The Witcher season 4 is in production. But that's not all, we're already planning season 5, which will be the final season and bring this epic show to a fitting conclusion. See you on The Continent. pic.twitter.com/c0ilUCWYkF — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) April 18, 2024

Inspired by a series of novels by Andrzej Sapkowski, The Witcher is an epic tale of fate and family — the story of the intertwined destinies of three individuals in the vast world of The Continent, where humans, elves, witches, gnomes, and monsters battle to survive and thrive, and where good and evil is not easily identified.

Liam Hemsworth, Sharlto Copley, James Purefoy, and Danny Woodburn will be sharing the screen with returning Witcher stars Freya Allan, Anya Chalotra, and Joey Batey. Laurence Fishburne of The Matrix and the John Wick franchise is another new addition to the cast. He will be playing Regis, a character introduced in Sapkowski’s novel Baptism of Fire. Regis is “a world-wise barber / surgeon with a mysterious past who joins Geralt on his journey in season 4.”

After the shocking, Continent-altering events that close out season three, the new season follows Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri as they traverse the war-ravaged Continent and its many demons apart from each other. If they can embrace and lead the groups of misfits they find themselves in, they have a chance of surviving the baptism of fire—and finding one another again.

Liam Hemsworth plays Geralt after Henry Cavill’s exit at Season 3’s conclusion. The Witcher fans revolted when Cavill announced his retirement from the show, leaving Hemsworth to pick up the pieces. While it’s a shame Cavill is no longer a part of the series, Hemsworth could bring some new energy to the show. We will know when we see him in action and what his chemistry is with Anya Chalotra’s Yennefer.

Is it a good idea for Netflix to put a bow on The Witcher, or are you disappointed it’s ending? What’s been your favorite aspect of the series overall? Are you optimistic about Hemsworth joining the cast? Let us know in the comments section below.