The Witcher season 4 unveils first official image and video of Liam Hemsworth as Geralt of Rivia

Henry Cavill’s days of playing our hero Geralt of Rivia on the Netflix series The Witcher are over, but the streamer is continuing the show without him. Liam Hemsworth is taking over the role of Geralt as of The Witcher season 4 and will stick around for season 5, which was recently announced as the final season of the series. With The Witcher season 4 now in production, spy pics of Hemsworth as Geralt have been leaking online – so Netflix has decided to go ahead and release an official image of him in character through Entertainment Weekly. You can check it out at the bottom of this article, or if you want to see the image in motion, you can watch the teaser video embedded above.

Showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich provided the following statement: “ His look has been in development for over a year, so it’s thrilling to finally share an official sneak peek of Liam Hemsworth as Geralt of Rivia. Cast and crew alike have been struck by the passion, energy, and embodiment Liam has brought to the character from Day 1 — scruffy beard, iconic scar, and all! We’re having so much fun filming season 4 and are excited to welcome fans along on this journey with us. “

Inspired by a series of novels by Andrzej Sapkowski, The Witcher is an epic tale of fate and family — the story of the intertwined destinies of three individuals in the vast world of The Continent, where humans, elves, witchers, gnomes, and monsters battle to survive and thrive, and where good and evil is not easily identified .

For The Witcher season 4, Hemsworth will be sharing the screen with returning Witcher stars Freya Allan, Anya Chalotra, and Joey Batey. New additions to the cast include Laurence Fishburne (The Matrix) as Regis, a character who was introduced in Sapkowski’s novel Baptism of Fire and is “a world-wise barber / surgeon with a mysterious past who joins Geralt on his journey in season 4;” Sharlto Copley (District 9) as the infamous bounty hunter Leo Bonhart from the novels, James Purefoy (The Following) as Skellen, a high-ranking spy and court advisor to Emhyr who is also a prominent figure in the novels; and Danny Woodburn (Seinfeld) as Zoltan, a fan favorite dwarf character from the novels and Witcher video games.

After the shocking, Continent-altering events that close out season three, the new season follows Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri who are faced with traversing the war-ravaged Continent and its many demons apart from each other. If they can embrace and lead the groups of misfits they find themselves in, they have a chance of surviving the baptism of fire — and finding one another again.

The Witcher is executive produced by Steve Gaub, Matt O’Toole, Mike Ostrowski, Javier Grillo-Marxuach, Tomek Baginski and Jarek Sawko of Platige Films, and Jason Brown and Sean Daniel of Hivemind Content.

Are you looking forward to watching Liam Hemsworth play Geralt in The Witcher season 4? Take a look at this image of him in character, then let us know by leaving a comment below.