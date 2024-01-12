The Witcher: Laurence Fishburne joins Liam Hemsworth in season 4

Laurence Fishburne has been cast as a character named Regis in season 4 of the Netflix series The Witcher, which is now Cavill-less

When The Witcher season 4 starts streaming on Netflix, our hero Geralt of Rivia is going to have a whole new look. That’s because Henry Cavill is no longer involved, with Liam Hemsworth taking over the role of Geralt. Today, Deadline has revealed that Hemsworth is being joined in the cast of The Witcher season 4 by Laurence Fishburne (The Matrix and the John Wick franchise), who will be playing a character named Regis.

If you’re like me and don’t have any familiarity with the Witcher franchise outside of the Netflix show, chances are that the first person you think of when you see the name Regis is Regis Philbin. But, of course, Fishburne’s casting on this show is not going to require any sort of Philbin impression. Instead, the Regis character he’ll be playing is someone who was introduced in Andrzej Sapkowski’s novel Baptism of Fire. This Regis is “a world-wise barber / surgeon with a mysterious past who joins Geralt on his journey in season 4.”

Inspired by a series of novels by Sapkowski, The Witcher is an epic tale of fate and family — the story of the intertwined destinies of three individuals in the vast world of The Continent, where humans, elves, witchers, gnomes, and monsters battle to survive and thrive, and where good and evil is not easily identified .

Hemsworth and Fishburne will be sharing the screen with returning Witcher stars Freya Allan, Anya Chalotra, and Joey Batey.

According to Deadline, After the shocking, Continent-altering events that close out season three, the new season follows Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri who are faced with traversing the war-ravaged Continent and its many demons apart from each other. If they can embrace and lead the groups of misfits they find themselves in, they have a chance of surviving the baptism of fire — and finding one another again.

Fishburne had this to say about getting cast on the show: “I’m very excited to be joining the cast and look forward to exploring the wondrous world of The Witcher.”

The Witcher is executive produced by Steve Gaub, Matt O’Toole, Mike Ostrowski, Javier Grillo-Marxuach, Tomek Baginski and Jarek Sawko of Platige Films, and Jason Brown and Sean Daniel of Hivemind Content.

What do you think of Laurence Fishburne being cast as Regis in The Witcher season 4? Let us know by leaving a comment below.