Scooby-Doo live-action TV series in the works at Netflix

A live-action Scooby-Doo TV series is in the works at Netflix, set to be written by Cowboy Bebop’s Josh Appelbaum and Scott Rosenberg.

Fire up the mystery van because Netflix is about to close a deal for a live-action TV series based on the Hanna-Barbera animated series Scooby-Doo.

Sources say that the live-action Scooby-Doo project has a script-to-series commitment, which, assuming the script hits the right buttons, would mean it would receive a straight-to-series order. Josh Appelbaum & Scott Rosenberg (Cowboy Bebop) are set to write the series, as well as produce alongside André Nemec and Jeff Pinkner through their Midnight Radio banner. Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Leigh London Redman will executive produce the project via their Berlanti Productions banner.

Created by Joe Ruby and Ken Spears, Scooby-Doo, Where Are You! debuted in 1960 and revolved around Fred Jones, Daphne Blake, Velma Dinkley, Shaggy Rogers, and Scooby-Doo as they solved mysteries involving supposedly supernatural creatures. Over the decades, the franchise has spawned numerous spin-offs, TV specials, direct-to-video animated movies, comics, video games, and more.

The Scooby-Doo gang made the leap to live-action in 2002 with Freddie Prinze Jr. as Fred, Sarah Michelle Gellar as Daphne, Linda Cardellini as Velma, Matthew Lillard as Shaggy, and Neil Fanning as Scooby-Doo. The film was a big success, grossing over $275 million worldwide, prompting a sequel, Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed. Both movies were scripted by none other than future DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn. There was talk of a third movie, but that was ultimately dropped. A pair of live-action made-for-TV movies followed with an all-new cast, Scooby-Doo! The Mystery Begins and Scooby-Doo! Curse of the Lake Monster, as well as a further spin-off focusing on Daphne and Velma.