Jinkies! The mature-rated Scooby-Doo reboot series Velma gets a Season 2 release date on Max

Sharpen your pitchforks and ready your tiki torches for the return of Velma, the mature-rated and highly controversial animated Scooby-Doo reboot series on Max! Max announced the show’s April 25 return via the network’s Twitter/X account, saying, “all the new movies, series, and shows coming your way this April,” alongside an image with TV series and features coming to Max throughout the month. Velma: Season 2 is coming, whether people like it or not, and I am ready for the discourse!

Not a joke. All new movies, series, and shows coming your way this April on Max. pic.twitter.com/kN64qEtyJk — Max (@StreamOnMax) April 1, 2024

Other notable releases on the TV list include dates for Conan O’Brien Must Go (April 18), The Jinx – Part Two (April 21), We’re Here Season 4 (April 26), and Robert Downey Jr.’s The Sympathizer (April 14). The funny thing about Velma is that despite getting raked over the coals by critics and old-school Scooby-Doo fans, Velma was Max’s most significant debut for an animated series on the streaming platform. While a section of viewers would rather throw Velma’s glasses into the abyss, Max says the numbers don’t lie. says the numbers don’t lie. Even if people hate-watched the series, it was a hot topic on social media for weeks after its debut. Most networks would kill for that level of exposure, especially for an animated series.

Developed by showrunner Charlie Grandy, Velma tells the origin story of Velma Dinkley, the unsung and underappreciated brains of the Scooby-Doo Mystery Inc. gang. An original and humorous spin that unmasks the complex and colorful past of one of America’s most beloved mystery solvers.

Mindy Kaling and Charlie Grandy, the executive producers, produced the show alongside Howard Klein and Sam Register. Warner Bros. Animation produces Velma.

Kaling is joined in the voice cast by Glenn Howerton (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia) as Fred, Constance Wu (Fresh Off the Boat) as Daphne, and Sam Richardson (Werewolves Within) as Shaggy, a.k.a. Norville. Scooby-Doo is not in their lives yet when Velma begins.

Also in the voice cast are Jane Lynch (Glee), Wanda Sykes (The Other Two), Russell Peters (Life in Pieces), Melissa Fumero (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Stephen Root (Barry), Gary Cole (NCIS), Ken Leung (The Hangover), Cherry Jones (Transparent), Fortune Feimster (Kenan), Yvonne Orji (Insecure), Sarayu Blue (Never Have I Ever), Nicole Byer (Nailed It), Ming-Na Wen (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), Shay Mitchell (Pretty Little Liars), Debby Ryan (Insatiable), Kulap Vilaysak (Bob’s Burgers), “Weird Al” Yankovic, NBA player Karl-Anthony Towns, and voice acting legend Frank Welker, who has voiced both Fred and Scooby-Doo in the past.

Will you tune in for Velma: Season 2 on April 25th?