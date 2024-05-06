Interview: Owen Teague, Freya Allan, Wes Ball, and More Talk Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

Matt Reeves did wonders with the Apes. The filmmakers’ Planet of the Apes trilogy created a fantastical world that was surprisingly rich and beautifully crafted. With that, it was difficult to imagine another director taking on this exciting series. Enter Wes Ball. Coming off of the popular Maze Runner franchise, Ball has successfully continued the already impressive world with his latest, The Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes. The film offers a fresh faced cast that includes, Owen Teague, Freya Allan, Kevin Durand, Peter Macon, and William H. Macy. It is a bold sequel that continues what Reeves started with a smart and satisfying new story (which is getting great buzz).

Last Wednesday, I took a drive to the idyllic and incredibly peaceful Descanso Gardens in La Canada-Flintridge. It was a perfect day to get close to nature, and yes, talk about Apes. First up, I met a new friend, a hawk named Jasper. Did I mention it was also a perfect day for Falconry? After that incredible experience, one where I couldn’t resist the beauty of this incredible bird, I continued on my day.

The first interview was the wonderful Kevin Durand and Peter Macon. It was one of the easiest interviews I’ve ever done as the the two just told me these amazing stories about becoming Apes. Having interviewed Kevin recently for his excellent work in Abigail, it was fantastic to chat with him again. Right after speaking with these two, I sat down with both Owen Teague and Freya Allan. The two were incredibly charming, and they opened up about being a part of this legendary series.

To finish the day up, we talked with director Wes Ball. It was clear that bringing life to The Maze Runner prepared Mr. Ball for yet another franchise. He discussed taking on after what Reeves brought us, and the casting of this latest installment. It was a delightful conversation, but one could not end an Apes junket without learning how to become an “ape.” The final trip of the day included a conversation with Movement Coordinator/Choreographer Alain Gauthier. And yes, I try my best to learn to walk the walk. Luckily, Mr. Owen Teague made a brief cameo to help us out.

The Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is heading to theatres this weekend, and it’s a sequel that manages to live up to the beauty of what came before.