Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes gets July digital release, reaches 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD in August

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is getting a digital release in July, with 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD following in August

A while back, we heard that the physical media release of the Maze Runner trilogy director Wes Ball’s addition to the Planet of the Apes franchise, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes (read our review HERE), would feature a version of the film that would allow viewers to see the motion-capture performances of the actors, before the CGI magicians turned them into their ape characters. Now 20th Century Studios has announced a date for the 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD release of Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes: August 27th. And well before we reach that date, the movie will be receiving a digital release on July 9th.

A press release confirms that there will be a version of the film on the 4K UHD that will allow viewers to see the actors’ performances with unfinished effects: “ Fans can delve deeper into the franchise on 4K UHD editions with Inside the Lens: The Raw Cut, a full-length alternative cut with a split-screen comparison between the final cut of the film and a version with unfinished VFX with optional audio commentary by director Wes Ball, editor Dan Zimmerman and VFX supervisor Erik Winquist. The never-before-seen alternate cut gives fans a unique opportunity to see the actors’ performances before the visual effects were completed. “

There will also be a collectible limited edition SteelBook release of the 4K UHD, with custom artwork by artist Dylan Cole. And a special Planet of the Apes 10 film bundle will be available through digital retailers for $100 SRP.

The story of Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is set many years after the conclusion of War for the Planet of the Apes. Many apes societies have grown from when the Moses-like Caesar brought his people to an oasis, while humans have been reduced to a feral-like existence. Some groups have never heard of Caesar, while others have contorted his teaching to build burgeoning empires. In this setting, one ape leader begins to enslave other groups to find human technology, while another ape, who watched his clan be taken, embarks on a journey to find freedom. A young human woman becomes key to latter’s quest, although she has plans of her own.

Here’s the official synopsis: Director Wes Ball breathes new life into the global, epic franchise set several generations in the future following Caesar’s reign, in which apes are the dominant species living harmoniously and humans have been reduced to living in the shadows. As a new tyrannical ape leader builds his empire, one young ape undertakes a harrowing journey that will cause him to question all that he has known about the past and to make choices that will define a future for apes and humans alike.

The film stars Owen Teague (IT), Freya Allan (The Witcher), Kevin Durand (Locke & Key), Peter Macon (Shameless), William H. Macy (Fargo), Eka Darville (Jessica Jones), Travis Jeffery (Unbroken), Sara Wiseman (One Of Us Is Lying), Neil Sandilands (Sweet Tooth), Ras-Samuel Welda’abzgi (The Clearing), Dichen Lachman (Jurassic World: Dominion), and Lydia Peckham (Cowboy Bebop).

The other bonus features that will be included with home video versions of the film are a documentary called Inside the Forbidden Zone: Making Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes: Join director Wes Ball, cast and crew as they expand the Planet of the Apes legacy for a new generation. Travel to the outdoor production in Australia, train at Ape School, and discover the practical and motion capture techniques in building a breathtaking Kingdom and 14 Deleted/Extended Scenes, with optional audio commentary by Ball.

Are you glad to hear that the digital release and the 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD release of Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes are coming soon? Let us know by leaving a comment below.