Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes starts streaming on Hulu next month

20th Century Studios gave the Maze Runner trilogy director Wes Ball’s addition to the Planet of the Apes franchise, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes (read our review HERE), a digital release earlier this month, and the 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD release is scheduled for August 27th – but before we get there, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes will begin streaming on the Hulu service as of August 2nd! All nine prior films in the series are also streaming on Hulu, so fans will have the chance to binge-watch the entire Planet of the Apes franchise there!

The story of Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is set many years after the conclusion of War for the Planet of the Apes. Many apes societies have grown from when the Moses-like Caesar brought his people to an oasis, while humans have been reduced to a feral-like existence. Some groups have never heard of Caesar, while others have contorted his teaching to build burgeoning empires. In this setting, one ape leader begins to enslave other groups to find human technology, while another ape, who watched his clan be taken, embarks on a journey to find freedom. A young human woman becomes key to latter’s quest, although she has plans of her own.

Here’s the official synopsis: Director Wes Ball breathes new life into the global, epic franchise set several generations in the future following Caesar’s reign, in which apes are the dominant species living harmoniously and humans have been reduced to living in the shadows. As a new tyrannical ape leader builds his empire, one young ape undertakes a harrowing journey that will cause him to question all that he has known about the past and to make choices that will define a future for apes and humans alike.

The film stars Owen Teague (IT), Freya Allan (The Witcher), Kevin Durand (Locke & Key), Peter Macon (Shameless), William H. Macy (Fargo), Eka Darville (Jessica Jones), Travis Jeffery (Unbroken), Sara Wiseman (One Of Us Is Lying), Neil Sandilands (Sweet Tooth), Ras-Samuel Welda’abzgi (The Clearing), Dichen Lachman (Jurassic World: Dominion), and Lydia Peckham (Cowboy Bebop).

If you want to do that full franchise binge on Hulu, here’s the line-up: Planet of the Apes (1968), Beneath the Planet of the Apes (1970), Escape from the Planet of the Apes (1971), Conquest of the Planet of the Apes (1972), Battle for the Planet of the Apes (1973), Planet of the Apes (2001), Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011), Dawn of the Planet of the Apes (2014), War for the Planet of the Apes (2017), and now Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes.

