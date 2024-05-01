Ivanna Sakhno lands a major role in M3GAN 2.0

The sci-fi thriller M3GAN (read our review HERE, get a copy HERE) was such a financial success when it reached theatres in January of last year, it didn’t even take Universal Pictures and production companies Blumhouse and Atomic Monster two weeks to announce that they’d be re-teaming for a sequel. We’ve known that M3GAN stars Allison Williams and Violet McGraw will be reprising their roles in M3GAN 2.0 , which is set to reach theatres on May 16, 2025, and now Deadline reports that they’re being joined in the cast by Ivanna Sakhno, who is said to have landed a major part in the sequel.

Sakhno’s previous credits include Ivan the Powerful, Can’t Take It Back, The Body Tree, Pacific Rim: Uprising, The Spy Who Dumped Me, High Fidelity, Let It Snow, The Reunion, and the Star Wars series Ahsoka. Details on the character she’ll be playing in M3GAN 2.0 haven’t been revealed.

Based on a story crafted by produced James Wan, M3GAN was directed by Gerard Johnstone (Housebound) from a screenplay by Akela Cooper (Malignant). Johnstone is returning to the helm for the sequel, and Cooper has written the script.

The first film has the following synopsis: She’s more than just a toy. She’s part of the family.

From the most prolific minds in horror — James Wan, the filmmaker behind the Saw, Insidious and The Conjuring franchises, and Blumhouse, the producer of the Halloween films, The Black Phone and The Invisible Man — comes a fresh new face in terror.

M3GAN is a marvel of artificial intelligence, a life-like doll programmed to be a child’s greatest companion and a parent’s greatest ally. Designed by brilliant toy-company roboticist Gemma, M3GAN can listen and watch and learn as she becomes friend and teacher, playmate and protector, for the child she is bonded to. When Gemma suddenly becomes the caretaker of her orphaned 8-year-old niece, Cady, Gemma’s unsure and unprepared to be a parent. Under intense pressure at work, Gemma decides to pair her M3GAN prototype with Cady in an attempt to resolve both problems — a decision that will have unimaginable consequences.

M3GAN 2.0 is being produced by James Wan, Jason Blum, and Allison Williams, with Johnstone executive producing alongside Mark Katchur, Michael Clear, Judson Scott, Ryan Turek, Adam Hendricks, and Greg Gilreath.

