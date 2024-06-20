SOULM8TE: Atomic Monster and Blumhouse plot another film set in the M3GAN universe

James Wan built the Conjuring Universe out of his 2013 film The Conjuring, producing sequels (The Conjuring 2, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, the upcoming The Conjuring: Last Rites), spin-offs (Annabelle, Annabelle: Creation, Annabelle Comes Home, The Nun, The Nun II, and almost The Crooked Man, but that one was scrapped), a Universe-adjacent film (The Curse of La Llorona), and now there’s a TV series in the works. And it looks like he’s interested in doing something similar with the 2022 film M3GAN. While the sequel M3GAN 2.0 is in the works and aiming for a June 27, 2025 theatrical release, Deadline reports that the recently merged companies Atomic Monster (headed up by Wan) and Blumhouse Productions (headed up by Jason Blum) are developing SOULM8TE , “a new movie in the M3GAN universe.” Universal Pictures has already picked out a release date for the film: January 2, 2026.

James Wan, his wife Ingrid Bisu, and Rafael Jordan (Salvage Marines) crafted the story for this one, with Jordan writing the first draft of the screenplay. Kate Dolan (You Are Not My Mother) is on board to direct the film and has done her own rewrite of the script. SOULM8TE will show us what happens when a man acquires an Artificially Intelligent android to cope with the loss of his recently deceased wife. In an attempt to create a truly sentient partner, he inadvertently turns a harmless lovebot into a deadly soulmate.

James Wan and Jason Blum are producing SOULM8TE, while Michael Clear and Judson Scott of Atomic Monster serve as executive producers with with Ingrid Bisu. Alayna Glasthal is the executive leading the project for Atomic Monster.

Dolan provided the following statement: “ Fundamentally, I view this film as an exploration of relationships and loneliness. Despite technological advances, there are enduring human truths we cannot escape, and I am looking forward to delving into those depths. ” Wan added: “ SOULM8TE is a thrilling and seductive addition to the M3GAN universe. We’re excited to partner with Kate to bring this story to life with her unique cinematic vision and point of view. “

SOULM8TE is being described as a 1990s erotic thriller with a new technological twist.

What do you think of Atomic Monster and Blumhouse Productions expanding the M3GAN universe with SOULM8TE? Share your thoughts on this one by leaving a comment below.