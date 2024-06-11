The Conjuring TV series is still in development at Max

The Conjuring 4 – which, last we heard, was going by the title The Conjuring: Last Rites – is expected to be the final installment of the series at the heart of the Conjuring Universe… but it’s only the ending when it comes to big screen feature films. Fourteen months ago, it was announced that a The Conjuring TV series is in the works at the Max streaming service, and now Casey Bloys, the chairman and CEO of HBO and Max content, has confirmed that the show is still in development.

When asked what’s in the HBO and Max pipeline, Bloys told Variety, “One of the advantages that I think we have as a company, putting aside HBO for a second, is all the Warner Bros. IP. So after House of the Dragon, the next big tentpole series that we have coming up will be The Penguin with Colin Farrell. That is coming out of Matt Reeves’ The Batman and it’s fantastic. Just like Peacemaker came out of James Gunn’s Suicide Squad, it’s a really good example of what you can do. That’ll be in September. And then after that, I don’t know if we landed on a date yet, but later in the fall we’ll have the Dune prequel series that is about the origins of the Bene Gesserit. And then going into ’25, we will have Stephen King’s It. Warner Bros. has done two films — we’ve got a prequel series of that planned as well. And then obviously, the Harry Potter series, further down the line. We’re still in the process of working with writers on their takes. … There are other properties like The Conjuring, which is a big movie franchise that we’re developing into a series, as well as Crazy Rich Asians. We’re developing in DC, the Green Lantern property, as a series as well.”

Plot details are being kept under wraps, so we don’t know what sort of approach is being taken to bring the Conjuring Universe to the small screen. All Max was willing to say is that the series will “ continue the story established in the feature films .” And there are plenty of story options for them to pursue. You have the case files of paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren, who are played by Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga and have been at the center of The Conjuring, The Conjuring 2, and The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It; there are the horrific adventures of demon-associated doll Annabelle, who has carried three films on her shoulders (Annabelle, Annabelle: Creation, and Annabelle Comes Home); there’s the evil nun of The Nun and the upcoming The Nun 2. They could even go further into the mythology of the Conjuring Universe-adjacent The Curse of La Llorona, or bring the scrapped spin-off idea The Crooked Man to the screen.

If The Conjuring 4 is the end for Ed and Lorraine Warren on the big screen, I would like to see their story continue in the TV series, with Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga at least showing up for an episode here and there. We’ll probably find out more once The Conjuring 4 / The Conjuring: Last Rites is released. Michael Chaves will be directing that film from a screenplay by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick.

Are you interested in seeing a TV series continuation of The Conjuring? Share your thoughts on this one by leaving a comment below.