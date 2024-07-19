The Conjuring: Last Rites casting call reveals details on supporting characters

The Conjuring film franchise is set to come to an end with the fourth installment, The Conjuring: Last Rites , which Warner Bros. set to give the film a theatrical release on September 5, 2025 release. We had previously heard that this movie would be filming in the Atlanta, Georgia area, but apparently they’ll be doing some work across the pond as well, with filming scheduled to take place in London, England from September 10th through October 10th this year. Industry scooper Daniel Richtman has gotten his hands on a casting call that reveals some details on a few supporting characters that will be required on the set in London.

We don’t have any plot info on The Conjuring: Last Rites at this time, all we know that the story takes place in the United States in the 1980s, but thanks to Richtman and the casting call we know about these characters:

[ CARLY ]

7 to 9 years old, White girl. This character identifies as she/her. She is strong and spirited, youngest sibling, a twin. US accent. We are looking for a child with a deep emotional intelligence and the ability to convey strong emotions. Role for minor: requires no mature content. SIGNIFICANT SUPPORTING ROLE.

[ JASON ]

Man / 24-29 /White / Description: A young man experiencing the birth of his child…SUPPORTING

[ HILARY ]

Female / 24-29 /White. A young woman giving birth…SUPPORTING

The lead roles go to returning franchise stars Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga, coming back to play paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren again. Michael Chaves, who previously directed The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, The Nun II, and the Conjuring Universe-adjacent The Curse of La Llorona, is at the helm of The Conjuring: Last Rites, working from a screenplay written by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, who also wrote The Conjuring 2 and The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It.

Franchise producers James Wan and Peter Safran are producing the film, with Michael Clear and Judson Scott serving as executive producers alongside Hans Ritter.

Are you looking forward to The Conjuring: Last Rites? What do you think of the character descriptions on the casting call? Let us know by leaving a comment below.