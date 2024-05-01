Michael Caine sends fans into hysterics after posting an impressive stack of DVDs & Blu-rays of his film career

Beloved actor Michael Caine shares a photo of DVDs and Blu-rays featuring films from his career while fans debate the collection.

One of Hollywood’s greatest living actors, Michael Caine, is sending his fans into a tizzy over a photo posted to his personal Twitter account. The image depicts an impressive stack of Caine’s films on DVD and Blu-ray, encapsulating the highs and lows of his storied career as an entertainer. While gems like Get CarterThe Last Valley, and Harry Brown adorn the pile, cinematic blights like On Deadly GroundJaws: The Revenge, and The Island sit among the crowd.

The variety of films in Caine’s collection speaks volumes about the actor’s sense of humor and accomplishment. While some actors tend to want to cast their cinematic sins to the fiery depths, Caine proudly displays several of his biggest box office bombs and critically panned misfires. For example, Peter Benchley’s The Island is an insane bit of cinema featuring Caine as a kidnap victim of inbred pirates. In the film, the pirates take Caine hostage with the intent of forcing him to impregnate their women. The “awfully good” film includes a scene of the pirates seizing control of a yacht, where they meet a coked-up passenger who fights them using kung-fu while making Bruce Lee-inspired catcalls. The movie ends with Michael Caine massacring the pirates with a machine gun. Shout out to our Editor-in-Chief, Chris Bumbray, for cluing me into this beautiful absurdity.

In the comments for Caine’s post, several fans mention films that are inexplicably absent from the mountain of entertainment. Perhaps the most egregious absentee is Brian Henson’s The Muppet Christmas Carol, in which Caine plays the cantankerous Ebenezer Scrooge to perfection alongside Jim Henson’s beloved Muppets. Do I need to fly to England so we can talk, Mr. Caine? This aggression will not stand.

Other films missing from the collection are Caine’s collaborations with Christopher Nolan, like TenetDunkirk, the Batman trilogy, The PrestigeInception, and more. I assume there’s another pile of movies in Caine’s possession where the Nolan movies reside. If not, I say again, do we need to talk, Mr. Caine?

Caine’s photo is a thrilling trip down memory lane for the actor’s storied career. I’ve had a blast while squinting my eyes to catch sight of titles like The SwarmNoises OffCider House RulesSleuth, and others. Are your favorite Michael Caine movies included in the actor’s collection? Will Caine post a follow-up photo with some of the most requested films on display? We’ll need to wait and see.

