The latest Deadpool & Wolverine trailer teases one of the most fan-requested Deadpool variants and more

With less than two weeks to go until Deadpool & Wolverine slices and dices its way into theaters, the promotional campaign for the only Marvel Studios film to grace the silver screen in 2024 is going into overdrive. If you’re trying to avoid spoilers, beware of the onslaught of information flooding the Internet in the coming days, like today’s reveal. In Marvel’s new Deadpool & Wolverine trailer, Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, and Shawn Levy tease the inclusion of Wanda Wilson, otherwise known as Lady Deadpool!

The new trailer offers an epic shot of Lady Deadpool from the ground up, stopping the camera at her shoulders and obscuring her head. Beyond the character’s tight-fitting costume and silky blonde ponytail, the trailer refuses the urge to reveal the actor beneath the mask. Fans speculate that Blake Lively is the one who’s about to shove a sword up Deadpool’s pooper, but others say it could be Taylor Swift or Kaitlin Olson (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia). Any of the three ladies mentioned above could be beneath the mask, and the character’s identity will likely remain a mystery until the film hits theaters. Before Lady Deadpool’s cameo in the latest Deadpool & Wolverine trailer, fans thought Taylor Swift could cameo in the movie as the sparkly mutant pop star Dazzler, but now it’s anyone’s guess.

Today’s Deadpool & Wolverine trailer teases other Deadpool variants, including Cowboy Deadpool, whose identity remains unknown, and another shot of the adorably ugly Dogpool. Fans can expect more Deadpool variants to cameo in the film, and probably a few Wolverine variants. The sky is the limit, True Believers!

Deadpool & Wolverine stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman as Wade Wilson and James Howlett, respectively. In addition to featuring the superhero team-up of the century, the threequel finds Wade and Logan sticking their dirty fingers into the Marvel Cinematic timeline, creating chaos while foiling a nefarious plot devised by Charles Xavier’s sister, Cassandra Nova (Emma Corrin). The MCU needs a shake-up, and it sounds like Cassandra Nova and multiversal shenanigans could usher significant changes into the interconnected universe.

Deadpool & Wolverine also stars Morena Baccarin as Vanessa, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Shioli Kutsuna as Yukio, Stefan Kapičić as the voice of Colossus, and Rob Delaney as Peter. Deadpool & Wolverine will also star Emma Corrin as the villain and Matthew Macfadyen as a TVA agent. The film is also expected to feature cameos from characters throughout the history of 20th Century Fox’s Marvel movies, with a few already being revealed in the trailer, including Aaron Stanford as Pyro.

Deadpool & Wolverine comes in at a perfect runtime of 128 minutes, a little over two hours of universe-hopping, titillating tomfoolery, and pushing Marvel Studios to its limits. How excited are you for this movie? Let us know in the comments section below.