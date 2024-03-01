Emma Corrin’s villainous X-Men-related role for Deadpool & Wolverine is seemingly confirmed

Emma Corrin’s mysterious villain role for the highly-anticipated MCU sequel Deadpool & Wolverine is confirmed!

By
Emma Corrin, Deadpool & Wolverine, Ryan Reynolds, Marvel Studios

This article contains potential spoilers for Deadpool & Wolverine! Don’t say we didn’t warn you!

Will Marvel Studios‘ Deadpool & Wolverine do more to set up the MCU’s X-Men era than anticipated? It certainly looks that way. An early word about the third Deadpool movie says it’s a game-changer for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as the Merc With a Mouth gains access to the TVA (Time Variance Authority) and unleashes more multiversal madness. The MCU desperately needs a shake-up, and it sounds like a wickedly powerful villain could usher significant changes into the interconnected universe. A new report reveals Emma Corrin’s villainous character in Deadpool & Wolverine. If you don’t want to read spoilers about this aspect of the film, click away now.

Are you still here? Oh, good! According to Culture Crave, Emma Corrin (Murder at the End of the WorldThe CrownNosferatu) plays Cassandra Nova Xavier in Deadpool & Wolverine. Who the hell is that? She’s Charles Xavier’s twisted twin sister! Created by Grant Morrison and Frank Quitely, Cassandra Nova and Charles are not on good terms. During their birth, Charles recognized Cassandra’s vileness and killed her, resulting in a miscarriage. Cassandra survived the attack and remained undetected until she re-emerged with malice in her heart and daggers in her eyes. She unleashed an unprecedented attack on the mutant paradise Genosha using Sentinels.

An official copyright linking the actor’s name to Cassandra Nova confirms her role. The reveal is of little surprise, though, as fans have been saying Corrin will play Cassandra Nova since the Deadpool & Wolverine teaser trailer debut. In the teaser, the silhouette of someone with a bald head appears in the footage. Some thought it could be Charles Xavier, but readers familiar with Cassandra’s story were quick to distinguish her from her brother.

The Deadpool & Wolverine teaser already indicates that it flies in the face of Disney’s family-friendly sensibilities, with references to pegging, ultra-violence, and Wade declaring himself as Marvel Jesus. You might want to leave the kids at home for this one. Then again, maybe they’re used to this sort of thing after repeatedly watching the other two Deadpool movies.

Deadpool and Wolverine stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, and Matthew Macfadyen, with the House of Ideas teasing cameos from across the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

What do you think about Emma Corrin playing Cassandra Nova? Are you familiar with the character? Let us know in the comments section below. Deadpool & Wolverine comes to theaters on July 26, 2024.

Source: Culture Crave
