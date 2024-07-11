Prepare to get comfortable as the official runtime for Deadpool & Wolverine pops its claws

With Marvel’s Deadpool & Wolverine‘s theatrical debut a little more than two weeks away, audiences could wonder how long they’ll need to sit in theaters as Wade Wilson and James Howlett slice and dice each other to ribbons for our entertainment. Thankfully, Deadpool & Wolverine won’t be a three-hour epic, though some fans would welcome the opportunity. According to BBFC.com.uk, Marvel’s runtime for Deadpool & Wolverine clocks in at 128 minutes of flirting, foul language, and fiddling with the MCU Multiverse.

Marvel’s Deadpool & Wolverine is rated R for strong bloody violence, injury detail, sex references, and very strong language. This is relatively new territory for Marvel Studios, which has kept things PG-13 for its latest era of theatrical tentpole output. Before Marvel announced Deadpool & Wolverine‘s ratings, fans let the studio know that anything less than a hard R would result in protest. Thankfully, Marvel heard the message clearly, giving Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman permission to cuss themselves blue in the face for their big-screen bromance.

Deadpool & Wolverine stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman as Wade Wilson and James Howlett, respectively. In addition to featuring the superhero team-up of the century, the threequel finds Wade and Logan sticking their dirty fingers into the Marvel Cinematic timeline, creating chaos while foiling a nefarious plot devised by Charles Xavier’s sister, Cassandra Nova (Emma Corrin). The MCU desperately needs a shake-up, and it sounds like Cassandra Nova and multiversal shenanigans could usher significant changes into the interconnected universe.

Deadpool & Wolverine also stars Morena Baccarin as Vanessa, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Shioli Kutsuna as Yukio, Stefan Kapičić as the voice of Colossus, and Rob Delaney as Peter. Deadpool & Wolverine will also star Emma Corrin as the villain and Matthew Macfadyen as a TVA agent. The film is also expected to feature cameos from characters throughout the history of 20th Century Fox’s Marvel movies, with a few already being revealed in the trailer, including Aaron Stanford as Pyro.

Deadpool & Wolverine comes in at a perfect runtime of 128 minutes, a little over two hours of universe-hopping, titillating tomfoolery, and pushing Marvel Studios to its limits. How excited are you for this movie? Let us know in the comments section below.

