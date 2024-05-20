Ryan Reynolds was “surprised” when Disney allowed Deadpool & Wolverine to be R-rated

The first two Deadpool movies were proudly R-rated, but when Disney acquired 20th Century Fox, fans were concerned that any future appearances from the character would be stuck in the realm of PG-13. Thankfully, Deadpool & Wolverine will be arriving in theaters with its R-rating intact, and no one was more surprised than Ryan Reynolds himself.

While speaking with Fandango, Reynolds admitted he was “ surprised ” Disney allowed them to be the first R-rated movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. “ I hope it doesn’t sound condescending, I’m really proud of them for doing this. I think it’s a huge step for them, ” Reynolds said. “ I mean, it adds a whole other color to this kaleidoscopic wheel that is that company and the different people that they have been entertaining forever. “

Reynolds continued, “ I was surprised though, that they let us go as hard R, but very grateful. I mean there’s no other way to do it. ” The actor added that the R rating allowed them “ to do anything and everything in a world where anything and everything is possible. ” With Deadpool & Wolverine paving the way, we could see more R-rated Marvel movies with the upcoming Blade reboot also said to be aiming for an R-rating, provided it actually gets off the ground.

Although the R-rating may keep some of the youngest fans of the MCU franchise away, I doubt it will hurt Deadpool & Wolverine in any way. Not only is the film the only Marvel movie hitting theaters this year, but it also features the triumphant return of Hugh Jackman as Wolverine; Hell, the film could even save the MCU as we know it.

Deadpool & Wolverine stars Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool, Hugh Jackman as Wolverine, Morena Baccarin as Vanessa, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Shioli Kutsuna as Yukio, Stefan Kapičić as the voice of Colossus, and Rob Delaney as Peter. Deadpool 3 will also star Emma Corrin as the villain and Matthew Macfadyen as a TVA agent. The film is also expected to feature cameos from characters throughout the history of 20th Century Fox’s Marvel movies, with a few already being revealed in the trailer, including Aaron Stanford as Pyro. Deadpool & Wolverine will hit theaters on July 26th,