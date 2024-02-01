Will Deadpool 3 be able to save the MCU?

It’s no secret that the Marvel Cinematic Universe is struggling, both creatively and at the box office. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and The Marvels proved to be disappointments last year, with the latter standing as the lowest-grossing film in the entire MCU, but Deadpool 3 may just be able to save them.

While speaking with BroBible’s Post Credit Podcast, Matthew Vaughn said that Deadpool 3 will provide a much-needed jolt to the MCU. “ The few snippets that I know about Deadpool vs. Wolverine — or Wolverine vs. Deadpool, I’m sure that argument between Ryan and Hugh is happening as we speak — are unbelievable, ” Vaughn said. “ That’s going to be the jolt… the Marvel universe is about to have a jolt of them and it’s going to bring that body back to life… I think Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are about to save the whole Marvel universe. “

Vaughn also hopes that the film will help jumpstart the X-Men era of the MCU. “ I’m a genuine fan of the X-Men, ” he said, “ all I want is for the movies to be as good as they should be. “

Deadpool 3 recently wrapped production, with the sequel seeing the return of Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool, Morena Baccarin as Vanessa, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Shioli Kutsuna as Yukio, Stefan Kapičić as the voice of Colossus, and Rob Delaney as Peter. Deadpool 3 will also star Emma Corrin, who is expected to play the villain, and Matthew Macfadyen in an undisclosed role. Of course, the biggest addition to the Deadpool 3 cast is Hugh Jackman as Wolverine, who finally broke down after being pestered by Ryan Reynolds for so many years. Deadpool 3 will hit theaters on July 26th.

As for Matthew Vaughn, his next film will hit theaters this Friday. Argylle stars Bryce Dallas Howard as Elly Conway, a reclusive author of a series of best-selling espionage novels whose idea of bliss is a night at home with her computer and her cat, Alfie. But when the plots of Elly’s fictional books — which center on secret agent Argylle (Henry Cavill) and his mission to unravel a global spy syndicate — begin to mirror the covert actions of a real-life spy organization, quiet evenings at home become a thing of the past. Sam Rockwell also stars as Aiden, a cat-allergic spy who races across the world to stay one step ahead of the killers as the line between Elly’s fictional world and her real one begins to blur.

Anticipation for Deadpool 3 is certainly high, but will it be enough to rejuvenate interest in the MCU?