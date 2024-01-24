Deadpool 3: Ryan Reynolds commemorates wrapping production despite Hugh Jackman’s involvement

Ryan Reynolds celebrates the production wrap of Deadpool 3 by thanking the cast and crew and sharing a picture of his crotch.

Deadpool 3 is officially wrapping up production, and Ryan Reynolds is celebrating the occasion with a picture of his crotch! Move over, Jareth, there’s a new codpiece in town! The superhero threequel has fought an uphill battle since cameras started rolling, with unpredictable weather, Hollywood strikes, and Hugh Jackman gumming up the works. As the only Marvel Studios film releasing in 2024, a lot is riding on the Merc With a Mouth’s next round of silver-screen shenanigans.

The good news is that fans are climbing the walls for the next Deadpool movie. The sequel carries an air of mystery as Jackman’s involvement means Wade and Logan will finally lock horns on the big screen. Rumors suggest Deadpool 3 includes aspects of multiversal madness, too, leading to surprising cameos and nods to bygone eras of Marvel’s cinematic offerings. Expect the X-Men to get roasted beyond recognition, True Believers.

“The suit hides blood. Also sweat… But today, with Deadpool wrapping, it’s mostly tears. A giant and forever thanks to the cast and crew of our film who battled wind, rain, strikes and @thehughjackman… all under the stalwart leadership of @slevydirect,” Reynolds wrote in an Instagram post.

“I got to make a movie with my closest pals and that doesn’t happen very often. See ya July 26th,” he added.

“Our movie is raw, audacious, very much R-rated and we went to great lengths to not shoot it on sound stages with digital environments,” Deadpool 3 director Shawn Levy told Deadline at the Toronto International Film Festival last year. “We wanted something that felt, grounded, real…You put Hugh Jackman in his most iconic character alongside Ryan Reynolds in his most iconic character; it’s more of a descendant of Midnight Run, and 48 Hours, and Planes, Trains and Automobiles more than it’s a descendant of Airplane.”

The upcoming Deadpool sequel will see the return of Morena Baccarin as Vanessa, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Shioli Kutsuna as Yukio, Stefan Kapičić as the voice of Colossus, and Rob Delaney as Peter. Deadpool 3 will also star Emma Corrin, who is expected to play the villain, and Matthew Macfadyen in an undisclosed role. The film also finds Jennifer Garner returning as Elektra for a “cameo-like” appearance. In addition to Garner’s Elektra, rumors say Ben Affleck was spotted on the Deadpool 3 set, leading fans to believe he’ll cameo alongside Garner as Daredevil. That said, Affleck’s participation is not confirmed.

How excited are you about Deadpool 3? Do you think it will be the best Deadpool movie yet? Let us know in the comments section below!