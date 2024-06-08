Deadpool & Wolverine celebrate Best Friends Day with new trailer

Last Updated on June 10, 2024

June 8th marks National Best Friend Day, so you should really reach out to your nearest and dearest to let them know just how important they are – hey, that’s what Ryan Reynolds did! In a new promotional video for next month’s Deadpool & Wolverine, the partnership between the titular superheroes is highlighted, which not only adds more excitement for the movie but shows the twisted bond that the two have.

In the footage, Deadpool hits on the dream team factor, saying, “Deadpool and a Wolverine. Can you imagine the fun and the chaos?” Later, Deadpool remarks, “Us? A team? The answer is yes!” OK, so Wolverine then proceeds to nick Deadpool when they try to shake on it, but the sentiment is there, at least…Another clip shows the two out to eat, with Wolverine kindly asking Deadpool to hide his face while they are eating, providing us with the following banter: “It’s super hard to eat while I’m wearing it.” “It’s super hard to eat when you’re not.”

Getting Deadpool and Wolverine properly back on the big screen together has taken a lot of time and effort. But as Hugh Jackman previously explained, he knew it had to happen. “Literally just like a bolt of lightning came this knowing, deep in my gut, that I wanted to do this film with Ryan, for Deadpool and Wolverine to come together…I swear to you, when I said I was done, I really thought I was done.” Reynolds, too, took credit, saying, he kept bugging him until he had no choice but to give in and go along for the ride. Now that’s some BFF behavior right there!

But outside of putting the spotlight on the partnership of Deadpool and Wolverine (and, really, Reynolds and Jackman), the new spot also brings us a previously-heard dig at Paul Rudd, a look at Dogpool and, as keen-eyed viewers were quick to point out, a probable hint at the appearance of Lady Deadpool. Plus, there’s a new version of Wiz Khalifa’s “Black and Yellow”, renamed (natch) “Red and Yellow”. Deadpool & Wolverine hits theaters on July 26th.

Will you be checking out Deadpool & Wolverine on opening weekend? Do you think it will live up to the hype and build-up? Drop your thoughts below!