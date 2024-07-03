Aaron Stanford talks his return to the Pyro character in Deadpool & Wolverine and finally getting a costume

The villainous mutant from X2 and X-Men: The Last Stand is among the many appearances in the upcoming Deadpool sequel. The actor is thrilled to return.

There’s been a lot of speculation and some confirmations as to who would be making cameos in the upcoming Deadpool & Wolverine. The rumors have been running rampant since the film deals with Deadpool crossing over from the 20th Century Fox universe to the official MCU. Additionally, the very nature of the character involves the constant breaking of the fourth wall and making many references to existing properties. Earlier, Marvel had upped the ante by releasing a trailer specifically headlining a cameo that leads to a moment that fans have been waiting decades for.

As early as the first teaser trailer, sharp-eyed fans noticed another past character making an appearance in Deadpool & Wolverine. There is a quick shot of actor Aaron Stanford reprising his role as Pyro from the original X-Men movies. According to Variety, Stanford would speak about his return to the universe in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. Stanford would amusingly note, “I was just very happy to even have a costume. In the original ‘X-Men’ films, Pyro gets really shortchanged in terms of a costume.”

He continues, “In X2, we start off with Pyro in Xavier’s School for Gifted Mutants. The SWAT team bursts in in the middle of the night and we have to flee. So for half the movie, I’m in my jammies. I never got the cool leather, tactical suit that all the X-Men wear. And in ‘X3,’ I was just dressed in an ensemble from Hot Topic, basically. So to have him be in a proper superhero costume that was actually taken from the comics themselves was very cool.”