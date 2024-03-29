Final Destination 6 cast includes Brec Bassinger, Teo Briones, Kaitlyn Santa Juana

Earlier this month, an image cinematographer Christian Sebaldt shared on Instagram indicated that Final Destination 6 (which is going by the title Final Destination: Bloodlines ) was finally, after years of development and a thirteen year gap between sequels, heading into production. The next day, producer Craig Perry took to social media to confirm that Final Destination: Bloodlines is indeed filming, the aim being to get this one into theatres in 2025 – in time to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the release of the original film. It will even be on IMAX screens! Now The Hollywood Reporter has revealed the names of several cast members. They are Brec Bassinger (Stargirl), Teo Briones (Chucky), Kaitlyn Santa Juana (The Friendship Game), Richard Harmon (The 100), Anna Lore (Gotham Knights), Owen Patrick Joyner (Julie and the Phantoms), Max Lloyd-Jones (The Book of Boba Fett), Rya Kihlstedt (Obi-Wan Kenobi), and Tinpo Lee (The Manor).

According to entertainment industry scooper Daniel Richtman, Final Destination: Bloodlines has the following synopsis: Just as she’s about to leave home for college, 18 year old STEFANI, who’s been having horrific nightmares about dying in a tower accident in the 1960s, discovers that her dream is actually a premonition that happened to her grandmother, Esther, who thwarted death fifty years ago but is now running out of time. Stefani learns that though her grandmother thwarted Death (until she died in her 80s), and Death has been going after the would-have-been victims of that long-ago catastrophe, killing them off and then going after their children. Stefani and her family realize that their bloodline isn’t safe from Death, who will take them violently and gruesomely, in order, unless someone like Stefani figures out a way to stop it.

Jon Watts, director of Spider-Man: Homecoming, Spider-Man: Far from Home, and Spider-Man: No Way Home, is producing the film with Perry, Dianne McGunigle, and Sheila Hanahan Taylor. Watts also wrote the initial treatment, which was fleshed out into a screenplay by Lori Evans Taylor and Guy Busick. The directing duo of Zach Lipovsky and Adam B. Stein, who previously directed the 2018 film Freaks (starring Emile Hirsch and Bruce Dern) and the 2019 live-action Kim Possible movie, are at the helm.

We’ve previously heard that Tony Todd will be reprising the role of mortician Bludworth in this film.

