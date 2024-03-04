Final Destination 6 is finally heading into production

It’s about time! Thirteen years have gone by since the release of Final Destination 5, but we’ve been hearing rumblings that another sequel was on the way for years. A while back, Jon Watts, director of Spider-Man: Homecoming, Spider-Man: Far from Home, and Spider-Man: No Way Home, came on board to produce the sixth film in the Final Destination franchise alongside Dianne McGunigle, Sheila Hanahan Taylor, and Craig Perry. Back in September of 2022, we learned that the duo of Zach Lipovsky and Adam B. Stein, who previously directed the 2018 film Freaks (starring Emile Hirsch and Bruce Dern) and the 2019 live-action Kim Possible movie, would be directing Final Destination 6. Last October, it was revealed that the film will be called Final Destination: Bloodlines … and now cinematographer Christian Sebaldt has shared an image that indicates Final Destination: Bloodlines will be heading into production soon! (If it hasn’t already.)

The image, which can be seen on Instagram, simply shows Sebaldt with a sign that names him as the director of photography on Final Destination: Bloodlines. His previous credits include Feardotcom, Starship Troopers 2, Resident Evil: Apocalypse, Species III, Desperation, multiple episodes of Lucifer, Addams Family Reunion, a couple Casper movies, and much more.

According to entertainment industry scooper Daniel Richtman, Final Destination: Bloodlines has the following synopsis: Just as she’s about to leave home for college, 18 year old STEFANI, who’s been having horrific nightmares about dying in a tower accident in the 1960s, discovers that her dream is actually a premonition that happened to her grandmother, Esther, who thwarted death fifty years ago but is now running out of time. Stefani learns that though her grandmother thwarted Death (until she died in her 80s), and Death has been going after the would-have-been victims of that long-ago catastrophe, killing them off and then going after their children. Stefani and her family realize that their bloodline isn’t safe from Death, who will take them violently and gruesomely, in order, unless someone like Stefani figures out a way to stop it.

We’ve previously heard that Tony Todd will be reprising the role of mortician Bludworth in this film.

Final Destination is my favorite horror franchise of the last 25 years, and it’s ridiculous that we’ve gone so long without a new sequel. I’m very glad to see that Final Destination 6 / Final Destination: Bloodlines is finally heading into production.

Are you looking forward to Final Destination 6 / Final Destination: Bloodlines? Let us know by leaving a comment below.