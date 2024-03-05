Final Destination 6 is aiming for a 2025 theatrical release, will be on IMAX screens

Yesterday, an image cinematographer Christian Sebaldt shared on Instagram indicated that Final Destination 6 (which is going by the title Final Destination: Bloodlines ) is finally, after years of development and a thirteen year gap between sequels, heading into production. Now franchise producer Craig Perry has taken to social media to confirm that Final Destination: Bloodlines is indeed filming, the aim being to get this one into theatres in 2025 – in time to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the release of the original film. It will even be on IMAX screens!

Perry wrote, “ After a long, hard slog through the pandemic and the strikes, Day One is finally in the can. 2025 will mark the 25th anniversary of the release of the first installment in the franchise. To honor the occasion with another worldwide theatrical release (in IMAX, no less) is a rare and wonderful thing. I’m wholly grateful for the opportunity, and humbly appreciate the sublimely talented team that has worked so hard to bring this to life. See you next year!

PS: I know, I know — Pet Sematary: Bloodlines. But this is the title we’ve had for three years, and we’re keeping it… for now. “

Beyond Pet Sematary: Bloodlines, there has also been Wrong Turn 5: Bloodlines and Tremors 5: Bloodlines, to name just a few… so yeah, I would suggest changing the title before carrying this Bloodlines subtitle much further.

According to entertainment industry scooper Daniel Richtman, Final Destination: Bloodlines has the following synopsis: Just as she’s about to leave home for college, 18 year old STEFANI, who’s been having horrific nightmares about dying in a tower accident in the 1960s, discovers that her dream is actually a premonition that happened to her grandmother, Esther, who thwarted death fifty years ago but is now running out of time. Stefani learns that though her grandmother thwarted Death (until she died in her 80s), and Death has been going after the would-have-been victims of that long-ago catastrophe, killing them off and then going after their children. Stefani and her family realize that their bloodline isn’t safe from Death, who will take them violently and gruesomely, in order, unless someone like Stefani figures out a way to stop it.

Jon Watts, director of Spider-Man: Homecoming, Spider-Man: Far from Home, and Spider-Man: No Way Home, is producing the film with Perry, Dianne McGunigle, and Sheila Hanahan Taylor. Watts also wrote the initial treatment, which was fleshed out into a screenplay by Lori Evans Taylor and Guy Busick. The directing duo of Zach Lipovsky and Adam B. Stein, who previously directed the 2018 film Freaks (starring Emile Hirsch and Bruce Dern) and the 2019 live-action Kim Possible movie, are at the helm.

We’ve previously heard that Tony Todd will be reprising the role of mortician Bludworth in this film.

Are you glad to hear we’ll have Final Destination 6 / Final Destination: Bloodlines to watch sometime in 2025? Share your thoughts on this one by leaving a comment below.