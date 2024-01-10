Lost Shaw Bros classic The Shaolin Plot gets a 2K Blu-ray restoration courtesy of Arrow Video

Vintage martial arts film fans rejoice as the 70s classic, The Shaolin Plot, is set for a 2K restoration release on Blu-ray. The MVD Entertainment Group has just released a trailer for Arrow Video’s new physical copy release of the Sammo Hung film. The Shaolin Plot comes from director Huang Feng (director of Lady Whirlwind & When Taekwando Strikes), the father of modern Kung Fu films and a mentor to John Woo (Face/Off) and Stanley Tong (Rumble in the Bronx). The cast features Sammo Hung, James Tien and Cassanova Wong.

The release details read,

“In 1977, fight choreographer Sammo Hung made one last film under his mentor, director Huang Feng (Lady Whirlwind, Hapkido) before graduating to the director’s chair himself with The Iron-Fisted Monk. That film was the rarely-seen martial arts ensemble thriller The Shaolin Plot, which sees the pair reunite with Hong Kong heavy Chan Sing (New Fist of Fury). Prince Daglen (Sing) is hellbent on completing his comprehensive collection of Chinese martial arts manuals and mastering each form against his opponents. With only two manuals left to obtain, he sends his most dangerous henchman, a renegade monk (Hung) armed with two golden cymbals acting as flying guillotines, to steal the manual of Wu-Tang. To steal the sacred texts of Shaolin, however, the wicked Daglen will have to infiltrate the temple himself. The stage is set for a clash between Daglen, his cronies and surviving Wu-Tang student Little Tiger (James Tien, The Big Boss), alongside a lethal duo of Shaolin warrior monks (Casanova Wong, Warriors Two and Kwan Yung Moon, My Young Auntie). Based on a story by legendary storyteller Ni Kuang (The 36th Chamber of Shaolin), The Shaolin Plot is a classic tale of martial arts intrigue and deception, combining the incoming new wave of action with the old, resulting in one of the most overlooked and underrated kung fu classics from one of the most prolific Hong Kong film studios of all time!”

Bonus materials for the Blu-ray include: