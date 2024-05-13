Wicked shares an emotional behind-the-scenes featurette with tons of new footage from the enchanting musical

The latest Wicked featurette provides a magical behind-the-scenes look at Cynthia Erivo and Araian Grande’s journey to the Land of Oz.

Jon M. Chu is ready to cast a spell on audiences when Wicked: Part One follows a yellow brick road into theater in November, and today, he’s sharing some behind-the-scenes magic in a new featurette. In the footage, we see an exclusive look at the sets, characters, and songs of the upcoming musical adaptation Broadway fans have been impatiently waiting for.

The Wicked featurette chronicles Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande’s journey toward playing Elphaba Thropp (the Wicked Witch of the West) and Glinda Upland (Glinda the Good Witch), two sisters growing up together while at different ends of the enchanted kingdom of Oz. Oz is a magical place, though it’s not free from prejudice, and Elphaba is struggling to find her way in a world that doesn’t want her.

In the new featurette, Erivo and Grande explain how it’s been a dream to play their iconic Wicked characters in Chu’s latest film. Both women understand the expectations set upon them by playing the legendary witch sisters in Maguire’s best-selling story, and neither takes the responsibility lightly.

In addition to sharing a birds-eye view of the elaborate sets, the featurette teases Jeff Goldblum’s Wizard of Oz, the cast’s gorgeous costumes, and meticulously choreographed dance numbers.

Universal has been working on a Wicked film adaptation since 2004. Stephen Daldry was initially attached to direct but left the project due to scheduling conflicts. The movie’s original release was December 22, 2021, but fate threw a bucket of water on that plan. In addition to Covid casting a production hex, Chu went back and forth about dividing the story into two captivating presentations. Wicked: Part One will cast a spell in cinemas on November 27, 2024.

The three-time Tony Award-winning stage musical was adapted from Gregory Maguire’s bestselling novel by writer Winnie Holzman and composer-lyricist Stephen Schwartz, who collaborated on the screenplay adaptation. The story explains how a green-skinned woman framed by the Wizard of Oz becomes the Wicked Witch of the West. Maguire’s yarn is the ultimate fairy tale origin story and could have you rooting for the villain by the time it’s all over.

While I’m not typically one for musicals, I love Maguire’s Wicked, and Chu’s upcoming film is near the top of my list for this year’s releases. I hope the film is everything hardcore fans want it to be. Are you excited about Wicked coming to theaters? Let us know in the comments section below.